Uvalde, TX

Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops

A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
Gov. Abbott's Statement on the Violent Gang Shooting in Uvalde Thursday

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday evening issued a statement on the gang shooting in Uvalde and manhunt for the suspects: “I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members. After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the…
Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter — Now, She May Have Been Spotted in South Carolina

Melissa Hightower, then 21 months old, was last seen at her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Aug. 23, 1971 A 21-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her babysitter in 1971 may have been spotted more than 1,000 miles away from where she was taken. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Thursday, the organization received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who would now be 52 years old, in Charleston, S.C. The tipster said that a person who resembles...
2 injured after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park, 4 suspects in custody

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Four suspects are in custody after a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday.According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, who is working with Uvalde PD, the shooting is suspected to be gang related.Uvalde police said there are two juveniles being treated at San Antonio hospitals and their conditions are unknown.Governor Greg Abbott released a statement, saying gang violence has no place in Texas. "I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening," Abbott said. "I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the...
California launches website promoting abortion services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California launched a new website Tuesday to promote the state’s abortion services. The state invested $1 million into this website. It’s part of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s effort to provide greater access to abortion following the overturning of Roe V. Wade. “Abortion remains...
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injured

At least three people are dead, and four others are injured in shootings that occurred in the Houston area overnight. Most of these shootings occurred in northeast Houston. The first of which was a woman who was shot in the 3500 block of Liberty Rd @ Staples St. just after 8 p.m. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.
Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk

A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Wreckage from floatplane crash in Puget Sound located

The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days, The Seattle...
