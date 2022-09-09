Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
DPS Director Steve McCraw says he’ll resign if troopers had 'any culpability' in delayed Uvalde response
"DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had “any culpability” in delayed Uvalde shooting response" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
nypressnews.com
Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops
A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
PD: Texas woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Walmart self-checkout
A Texas woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Walmart self-checkout line, police said.
Texas man arrested for shaking, throwing 3-month-old child
A Texas man was arrested today and has been arrested and charged with injury to a child.
Gov. Abbott's Statement on the Violent Gang Shooting in Uvalde Thursday
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday evening issued a statement on the gang shooting in Uvalde and manhunt for the suspects: “I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members. After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the…
nypressnews.com
Driver accused in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 ordered to remain jailed without bail
WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby has been ordered to remain jailed without bail. A judge has refused to adjust the bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton, who is...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
KHOU
Eighth-grade transgender student reportedly questioned by Texas officials at school
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter — Now, She May Have Been Spotted in South Carolina
Melissa Hightower, then 21 months old, was last seen at her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Aug. 23, 1971 A 21-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her babysitter in 1971 may have been spotted more than 1,000 miles away from where she was taken. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Thursday, the organization received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who would now be 52 years old, in Charleston, S.C. The tipster said that a person who resembles...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
2 injured after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park, 4 suspects in custody
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Four suspects are in custody after a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday.According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, who is working with Uvalde PD, the shooting is suspected to be gang related.Uvalde police said there are two juveniles being treated at San Antonio hospitals and their conditions are unknown.Governor Greg Abbott released a statement, saying gang violence has no place in Texas. "I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening," Abbott said. "I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the...
nypressnews.com
California launches website promoting abortion services
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California launched a new website Tuesday to promote the state’s abortion services. The state invested $1 million into this website. It’s part of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s effort to provide greater access to abortion following the overturning of Roe V. Wade. “Abortion remains...
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injured
At least three people are dead, and four others are injured in shootings that occurred in the Houston area overnight. Most of these shootings occurred in northeast Houston. The first of which was a woman who was shot in the 3500 block of Liberty Rd @ Staples St. just after 8 p.m. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.
nypressnews.com
Disgraced former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin did not file campaign finance data, state records show
Brian Benjamin, the former lieutenant governor who resigned in disgrace after being arrested on federal corruption charges, is nearly two months late in filing campaign finance disclosures for his scuttled and now-moot re-election bid. The disclosure, which is required under state election rules, was due on July 15. State campaign...
nypressnews.com
See It: Bear Closes Front Door At New Jersey Homeowner’s Request
VERNON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman in Vernon had an encounter with a bear you have to see to believe. Susan Kehoe says she took a video Monday night of a bear she calls “Mr. Doorman.” She says the bear has learned to close her front door.
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk
A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
nypressnews.com
Wreckage from floatplane crash in Puget Sound located
The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days, The Seattle...
