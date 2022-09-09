Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
newstalk987.com
Quotes: Consistency in Preparation Key as #15 Vols Gear Up to Face Akron
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Coming off a road victory at No. 17 Pittsburgh last Saturday, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media for his weekly Monday press conference to recap the Vols’ big win and preview this weekend’s contest against Akron. “Excited about the way our...
newstalk987.com
Hooker Named to Davey O’Brien Great 8 for Pitt Performance
FORT WORTH, Texas – After setting a career high in completions and going for 325 yards and two touchdowns, Hendon Hooker was tabbed to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list on Monday afternoon. Hooker, who earned recognition on the Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List, garnered Great 8...
newstalk987.com
Tom Hatcher Charity Golf Tournament
This tournament is designed to raise money and awareness for two organizations near and. dear to Mr. Hatcher’s heart, Alzheimer’s Tennessee and the Boys & Girls Club of Blount County. Alzheimer’s has affected thousands of families in Blount County and the ability to help the children of our...
newstalk987.com
The FBI Raids an Oak Ridge Private Healthcare Agency
The FBI raids an Oak Ridge private healthcare agency. Agents were taking boxes out of Patriot HomeCare yesterday (Wednesday). WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles – five cars and one van – were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
wvlt.tv
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill can sell beer again
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill, the business law enforcement received 34 calls for service in four months, had its beer license reinstated Friday, city officials confirmed to WVLT News. The business became the center of attention in April when a shooting between biker gangs left two...
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Fire Department Officials are Investigating a Condo Fire at Riverside at Volunteer Landing
Knoxville Fire Department officials are investigating a condominium fire at Riverside at Volunteer Landing. Crews called to Riverfront Way this morning (Wednesday). Knoxville Police arrived just prior to the arrival of the fire department, they began to attempt to evacuate the building. KFD crews had the fire out within 10...
newstalk987.com
Remote Area Medical is Seeking Volunteers for Upcoming East Tennessee Pop-Up Clinic
Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its Dec. 3 clinic. The one-day clinic is to be held at Coalfield High School, located at 1720 Coal Hill Road, Coalfield, TN 37719.
newstalk987.com
A Pedestrian is Killed After Being Hit by an Ambulance on Major Highway
A pedestrian is killed after being hit by an ambulance on Alcoa Highway. The City of Alcoa says the crash happened just after midnight (Tuesday) when an AMR ambulance was traveling northbound on the highway, hitting the pedestrian, who was walking in the left-hand lane lane, wearing all black. The...
newstalk987.com
KPD Asking For Public’s Help Finding Missing Teen
Knoxville Police department officials are asking for the public’s help finding a teenage girl. 17-year-old Desaray Thurmer left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an uber but KPD says she never arrived at her destination. Police say she may have been heading to an address on Avalon Drive. S.
newstalk987.com
Oak Ridge Police are Investigating the Theft of Several Thousand Dollars Worth of Equipment from a Boy Scout Troop
Oak Ridge Police are investigating after a group of Boy Scouts are left disappointed after losing thousands worth of valuable equipment. Troop 129 in Oak Ridge uses a trailer once a month to go on a camping trip where they learn valuable life skills like starting a fire, cooking and how to tie knots. At some point last week, it went missing from outside of Oak Ridge First Baptist Church.
