Oak Ridge Police are investigating after a group of Boy Scouts are left disappointed after losing thousands worth of valuable equipment. Troop 129 in Oak Ridge uses a trailer once a month to go on a camping trip where they learn valuable life skills like starting a fire, cooking and how to tie knots. At some point last week, it went missing from outside of Oak Ridge First Baptist Church.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO