investing.com
Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock As Drugmaker Continues To Outperform Benchmarks?
Eli Lilly stock is looking expensive following its substantial gains in recent years. There are also some signs that sales are weakening due to the falling demand for COVID treatments and patent loss on its cancer drug. Despite these headwinds, LLY is a great long-term buy due to the company’s...
investing.com
Bank of America is fined $5 million for failing to report 7.42 million options positions
(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020,...
investing.com
Financial Heavyweight Stock Surges As Shares Trade Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) began trading ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, a day ahead of its record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The company’s shares zoomed past 8% in the early trade session today...
investing.com
U.S. Stocks Tumble After Higher Than Expected August Inflation; Nasdaq Down 4%
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected. At 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 926 points, or 2.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 3.2% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 4%. The consumer price...
investing.com
Stocks Tumble After Inflation Report. Dow Sheds 1,000 Points.
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected. At 15:02 ET (19:02 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1071 points, or 3.3%, while the S&P 500 was down 3.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 4.4%. The consumer price...
investing.com
1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
Is It Time to Buy 4 of the Stocks Hedge Funds Hate the Most?
Billionaire investors are betting big against these stocks by shorting them.
investing.com
Two Peloton co-founders leave amid massive restructuring
(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are stepping down from their executive roles, at a time the troubled exercise bike maker is undergoing massive changes to trim losses and win back investor confidence. "It is time for me to start a new professional chapter," said Foley,...
investing.com
Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms
Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
investing.com
U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 3.94%
Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Technology , Consumer Services and Industrials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.94% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index declined 4.32%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 5.16%.
investing.com
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO. $4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly working towards offering Bitcoin trading services to its 34.4 million retail investor base, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz and people familiar with the matter. While Fidelity...
investing.com
S&P 500 E-Mini Futures: Start Of Second Leg Up?
The S&P 500 E-mini futures traded below last week’s low but reversed into an E-mini outside bull bar closing near the high. Bulls want a reversal higher from a higher low major trend reversal. The bears want at least a small second leg sideways to down following the recent strong sell-off.
investing.com
U.S. emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) data released on Monday. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest...
investing.com
Stellantis to buy back shares worth about $920 million from GM
(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this...
investing.com
Range Breakout: Stock Soars 11% to Break ‘3-Year-Long’ Resistance!
Recently, the government of India announced a ban on the export of broken rice over an estimate of production hit on account of delayed plantation and rainfall deficit. Apart from this, the government also imposed a 20% duty on the export of all other varieties of rice except basmati and parboiled. These curbs have jittered investors of the companies primarily dealing in the export of rice such as KRBL Ltd (NS: KRBL ), LT Foods Ltd (NS: LTOL ), etc.
10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...
investing.com
Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report
Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
investing.com
Tietto Minerals remains on track for first Abujar gold next quarter
© Reuters Tietto Minerals remains on track for first Abujar gold next quarter. Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) remains on track for the first gold pour during the December quarter at its 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Construction continues to track well against schedule,...
investing.com
Poland offers to buy Tauron's coal mining unit for 1 zloty
GDAŃSK (Reuters) - Poland's Ministry of State Assets has offered to buy Tauron's coal production unit Tauron Wydobycie for a symbolic 1 zloty ($0.2118), the Polish utility said on Tuesday. Poland's government has been pushing a plan to carve out the coal assets of state-controlled utilities PGE, Tauron and...
investing.com
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
