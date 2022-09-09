Read full article on original website
According to a report in the Telegraph Herald; Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director; Danielle Jacobs. Jacobs took the position with an effective start date of September 6th and fills the seat emptied by Dan LoBianco who served as Dubuque Main Street’s executive director for 23 years. Jacobs does bring experience to the role 6 years as an executive director for the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation in Illinois. While there she had a hand in creating and working with two big events; the Pretzel City Brewfest and the 610 Music Festival. Her job centered on re-energizing downtown Freeport, Illinois.
The boil water advisory in place for a large portion of Dubuque has been lifted/cancelled following negative test results for the presence of coliform bacteria. Based on these results, it is believed the original water sample may have been contaminated in the process and there was no contamination of the water system.
Believe it or not, there are actual rules to where you can place those political yard signs in the city of Dubuque. According to an official release from the City of Dubuque, here's what you need to know BEFORE placing that sign in your yard. And yes SIZE does matter!
East Dubuque has seen its fair share of road construction starting in the spring and during much of the summer. It's all part of a long overdue Illinois Department of Transportation plan to upgrade and improve maintenance to more than 2,500 miles of highway and 10 million square feet of bridge decking as part of the "Rebuild Illinois" capital program already underway.
The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY for a large portion of Dubuque. During a scheduled inspection of the water tank at 409 Gay Street, a bacteria sample tested positive. Following Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take approximately 48 hours.
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubuque on Tuesday as the city welcomed the Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship that will be traveling up and down the Mississippi. This new ship is pictured here. Photo courtesy of longtime Dubuque Photographer Gary Fagan. Personally, I've never been on a long ocean cruise,...
Tonight in Maquoketa, stop out for your chance to catch up with your local law enforcement as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will host a National Night Out. This free event takes place from 5 to 7:30pm at Little Bear Park. The annual event, is designed to promote positive relationships between first responders and the community, will feature food, children’s activities, and water games with the Maquoketa Fire Department. Any one hoping to attend is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for personal seating. Some of the activities and games include a Dyno Jump, fire trucks and water games, a petting zoo, bean bag toss, hula hoop contest, water balloon toss, face painting, crafts, the MMEU boom truck, police vehicles, an ambulance and loads more. Prizes that are to be given away include games, movies, and bicycles.
Let's face it, times are tough right now financially for a lot of people. The leading factors include higher than normal gas and energy prices. Higher gas prices then lead to higher costs for most everything, including groceries. It's times like these that we all need to find a way...
If you seek a quality place and fun space to spend entertainment dollars, look no further than Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater. They recently rolled out their 2023 season, and it's sure to be another laughter-filled year at Dubuque's quaint and comical community theater. The 2023 season will feature five new...
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
The Pork Tornadoes to the Q Showroom at Q Casino Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8pm Wide variety of covers played by good-looking, well-mannered men who like Guinness, whiskey and may or may not have beards. #yourgirlfriendsfavoriteband #beardpop. The Pork Tornadoes are a powerful party band from Cedar Falls, IA...
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Did anyone else notice the super big, super fancy cruise ships docked in Dubuque on Tuesday!? Massive and beautiful, Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Tuesday (9/6) morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. It was a planned stop; part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River. The cruise left St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th. The ship docked at around 6am and passengers were slated to leave again after an approximate 12 hour stay.
It could be the title of new whimsical book series... but actually, just yesterday (9/8) the Austin Strong Foundation was celebrating the first day of play at the new Austin Smith Inclusive Playground in Monticello, Iowa. This inclusive playground has something for every kid, no matter their ability. It features accessible equipment, musical toys, and areas that help spark imagination, play, and growth in all children. You can find more information about Austin, his family, and the Austin Strong Foundation here. Donations can be made online and sponsorships are available for future projects. And you can always sign-up to be a volunteer.
Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center on Central Avenue, in Dubuque will hold a ribbon cutting and open house this month for it's newly renovated and expanded facility. Officials with Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque will host the event September 18th, according to an online event announcement. Attendees can tour the $2.5 million newly renovated facility following the ribbon cutting. In addition, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have approved nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the completion of the third and final phase of the multi-million dollar renovation.
This evening (9/7) at 5pm people in the community of Monticello (my hometown) can enjoy a ribbon cutting and take part in the celebration at a new inclusive playground, built in memory of Austin Smith, by the Austin Strong Foundation. Then bring the kids back for the official first day of play, tomorrow (9/8).
With Labor Day behind us and summer now but a sweet distant memory, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a busy but fun fall. Justine Paradiso stopped by the Townsquare Studios to share an update on the Dubuque Area Chamber's calendar of events. Including the application deadline for Leadership Dubuque, the ongoing breakfast speaker series known as Politics and Eggs, and upcoming ribbon cuttings.
According to a report from KWWL, an American Airlines flight declared an emergency after a possible bird strike while nearing the Dubuque Regional Airport on Sunday night for a routine landing. The American Airlines flight, AA3904, is currently one of two daily flights between Dubuque and Chicago. Dubuque Regional Airport...
The stage is the classroom, and Kindergarten to 6th-grade kids can learn and play at the Bell Tower Theater this fall. Miki Robinson stopped by the Townsquare Studios and the Good Morning Rodeo on 103.3 WJOD to share Dubuque's Bell Tower Fall youth programs. The Kids Take the Stage Program...
