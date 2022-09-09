Read full article on original website
Hooker & Young Take Home SEC Weekly Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Tennessee had two players earn Southeastern Conference weekly awards on Monday with quarterback Hendon Hooker being named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and defensive end Byron Young garnering SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. The duo of Hooker and Young helped lead the Vols...
Quotes: Consistency in Preparation Key as #15 Vols Gear Up to Face Akron
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Coming off a road victory at No. 17 Pittsburgh last Saturday, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media for his weekly Monday press conference to recap the Vols’ big win and preview this weekend’s contest against Akron. “Excited about the way our...
Hooker Named to Davey O’Brien Great 8 for Pitt Performance
FORT WORTH, Texas – After setting a career high in completions and going for 325 yards and two touchdowns, Hendon Hooker was tabbed to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list on Monday afternoon. Hooker, who earned recognition on the Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List, garnered Great 8...
