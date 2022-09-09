Read full article on original website
beaufortcountysc.gov
County Council Recognizes September as Recovery Month in Beaufort County
At Monday's County Council meeting, Council Member Larry McElynn, Chair of the Community Services Committee, presented representatives from the First Responders Project and Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department with a proclamation declaring September as Recovery Month. The focus of National Recovery Month is to combat stigma and resolve...
Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Bluffton Office Closed for Staff Training
The Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County Satellite Office in Bluffton will close for staff training tomorrow, Wednesday, September 14. The office will reopen for normal business hours Wednesday, September 21. For further information, please contact the Beaufort office of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections...
