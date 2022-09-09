Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Oregon to become 12th state to adopt shot clock
The Oregon Basketball Coaches Association approved a motion Monday to mandate the implementation of a 35-second shot clock at the varsity levels of boys and girls high school basketball starting with the 2023-24 season. Of the 297 coaches who responded, 74.1 percent voted in favor of the shot clock, 16.5...
MaxPreps
High school football: From Derrick Henry to Elijah Brown, looking back at MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year winners
In January, Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown became the 13th player to be named MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year. Aledo (Texas) running back Johnathan Gray was the inaugural winner in 2009. . We are looking back at the careers of each of the winners, including one who was named...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Ohio High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Ohio's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to again sponsor the Ohio Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season, there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter and award...
MaxPreps
@EFrantzMP’s High School Football Great Lakes Region Rankings
The Great Lakes states are defined - in large - by silos, steeples and Friday night stadium lights. With kickoff having arrived, here's our weekly take on the top high school football programs in the region. National acclaim and big-time talent. North Coast football is a force. @EFrantzMP's High School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MaxPreps
High school volleyball rankings: Marian, Cathedral Catholic remain atop MaxPreps Top 25
But cue the coming plot twist ... the Durango Fall Classic. From a national perspective, Durango has the opportunity to shake up the rankings as a strong showing among the loaded field can send a team's stock soaring. In addition to No. 2 Cathedral Catholic, six ranked teams will be in the field along with countless others who have either been ranked or sit just outside the MaxPreps Top 25.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Cincinnati power Archbishop Moeller joins MaxPreps Top 25 after 39-31 win over Good Counsel
The Fighting Crusaders enter at No. 24 after last week's 39-31 win over Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) in which four-star running back Jordan Marshall had 28 carries for 145 yards and four touchdowns. Marshall has rushed for 602 yards and 11 touchdowns this season as the Cincinnati power is 4-0 with notable wins over Washington (Massillon, Ohio) and Trinity (Louisville).
Comments / 0