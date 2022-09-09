ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

1. The city let it’s employees and any possible future employees know exactly how they felt about them: worthless. Forcing people to get vaccinated or not have income was a bad idea. Then they never lifted the mandate and want people to return to the office. That told people your city job is not as stable as we thought, and why deal with horrible treatment and low pay where you cannot even afford to live in the city you work for? Why work there?

New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Gothamist

South Asians in Queens say proposed redistricting map ignores them

113th Street by 95th Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens currently falls within the 28th Council District. The neighborhood itself falls under multiple council districts. Despite fast growth, Indo-Caribbean and Punjabi communities say the new district map would fragment them while leaving Black and white conservative districts intact. [ more › ]
QUEENS, NY
Gale Brewer
cityandstateny.com

A timeline of the water testing fiasco at the Jacob Riis Houses

City officials told residents at the New York City Housing Authority’s Jacob Riis Houses on Saturday the water was safe to drink again, and blamed the testing company for faulty results that showed arsenic in the water supply and left tenants without water for more than a week. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

The 2022 Power of Diversity: Latino 100

Latinos have solidified their status as the second-largest demographic group in New York and nationally, and that has led to some significant political breakthroughs. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the country’s most iconic politicians, has been floated as a future U.S. senator, New York City mayor or even president. Robert Mujica, the state’s budget director, garners less attention but is perhaps the most powerful unelected official in the state. And this year, the ranks of Latinos in the New York City Council swelled to 15, up from 11 last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Con Ed warns New Yorkers that heating bills will significantly increase this winter

Citing "market prices for electricity and natural gas" and the "global impact" of the war in Ukraine, Con Edison has announced that New Yorkers should expect their monthly bills to increase this winter. Pair that warning with the recent news that the average Manhattan rent is now the highest it's ever been and you'll find yourself wondering—once again—why it is that we live here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Need Work? This Company Has 4,130 Jobs to Fill in NY — and Makes Offers in 25 Minutes

Looking for a job in the New York area? If a seasonal gig is your style, this one's for you. UPS said Tuesday it expects to hire more than 4,130 seasonal employees in the New York area ahead of the holiday rush. Nearly 80% of those jobs don't even require an interview, and the digital-first hiring process -- from filling out an online application to getting an offer -- now takes just 25 minutes for most people, the company says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City congestion pricing plan facing opposition

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Several leaders united on Monday to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to pull her support of congestion pricing, arguing that the plan would hurt communities in the outer boroughs. “People in my district, working class and middle class, will bear the brunt of this. Case closed. That’s why the governor is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Taxi, Uber trips expected to get pricier under city proposal

For the first time in a decade, the city is planning to hike yellow taxi meter rates and surcharges to help ease pain from inflation and high gas prices that eat into the income of cabbies. “We need more money because everything costs more,” said one cabbie, Raymond Germain, an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYCHA Water OK to Drink After Lab Gave Bad Results, City Says

Water at a NYCHA housing complex is OK to drink after earlier tests incorrectly showed the presence of arsenic, New York City officials said Saturday. A tweeted video showed Mayor Eric Adams and another official drinking glasses of water from a tap at the Jacob Riis Houses. Tests by an outside lab last month had showed higher than allowable levels of arsenic, but on Friday the company said the results were incorrect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New York City has plenty of water

How’s New York City’s water supply holding up during this period of concern about low rainfall? Pretty well, thank you. The huge system run by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was a week ago at 72.0 percent of capacity. The historical average at this time of the year is 81.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC, Downtown Brooklyn merchants collaborate to make neighborhood friendlier to pedestrians, retail businesses

Block by block, downtown Brooklyn is turning into one of New York’s most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods. As the city gradually crawls out of its pandemic lull, business groups and urban planners have hatched big plans to take street space from cars and give it to shoppers in what is one of the borough’s biggest shopping areas. Some of that work has been completed over the last month thanks ...
BROOKLYN, NY

