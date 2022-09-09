Read full article on original website
1. The city let it’s employees and any possible future employees know exactly how they felt about them: worthless. Forcing people to get vaccinated or not have income was a bad idea. Then they never lifted the mandate and want people to return to the office. That told people your city job is not as stable as we thought, and why deal with horrible treatment and low pay where you cannot even afford to live in the city you work for? Why work there?
21 in ‘21 rebrands as The New Majority NYC, with 31 women on the City Council
21 in ‘21 aimed high and still overshot its goal. The organization focused on electing 21 women to the City Council in 2021 instead saw 31 women get elected to the 51-member body – good enough for 61% of the legislature. Now the hailed nonprofit is rebranding, looking to the 2023 City Council elections and beyond.
NYC should expand rental assistance program to include undocumented immigrants, advocates urge City Hall
New York City Hall in Lower Manhattan. Advocates are calling on city officials to reform the so-called CityFHEPS program to allow undocumented immigrants to access aid, among a host of other changes. [ more › ]
Advocates demand reform to city’s Rental Assistance Program
Housing advocates rallied at City Hall on Tuesday to call on city officials to reform the Rental Assistance Program.
Mayor Adams orders NYC agencies to cut budgets amid spending requests from City Council, unions
Mayor Eric Adams is asking all municipal agencies to cut spending over the next two years. The call for cuts comes as some city agencies have been struggling to deliver critical services amid an ongoing exodus of city workers and difficulty hiring. [ more › ]
With a new austerity measure, Mayor Eric Adams asks agencies to cut budgets by 3%
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is once again asking agencies to tighten their belts and reduce spending as City Hall looks warily towards the possibility of huge budget gaps in coming years. Adams’ Office of Management and Budget sent a letter to agencies Monday asking leaders to...
South Asians in Queens say proposed redistricting map ignores them
113th Street by 95th Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens currently falls within the 28th Council District. The neighborhood itself falls under multiple council districts. Despite fast growth, Indo-Caribbean and Punjabi communities say the new district map would fragment them while leaving Black and white conservative districts intact. [ more › ]
New York approves new private school regulations as yeshivas face mounting scrutiny
The new regulations follow a report alleging inadequate education at some Brooklyn yeshivas despite infusions of public money. The new framework approved by the state's Board of Regents follows allegations of inadequate basic instruction at some yeshivas in Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley. [ more › ]
How We’re Fighting Age Discrimination in the New York City Workforce
Even with many of us working from home during the global pandemic, age discrimination was just as common in the workplace, and based on accounts from older adults, it has since grown even more rampant. Earlier this year AARP found that 80% of older workers have experienced or seen some...
A timeline of the water testing fiasco at the Jacob Riis Houses
City officials told residents at the New York City Housing Authority’s Jacob Riis Houses on Saturday the water was safe to drink again, and blamed the testing company for faulty results that showed arsenic in the water supply and left tenants without water for more than a week. In...
Fill-in workers who kept subways clean in pandemic hoping to get picked up
Since the height of the pandemic, jobs cleaning the subway offered some New Yorkers a way to collect a paycheck as other avenues closed. But for many of the mostly immigrant workers who have supplemented MTA station and car equipment cleaners since the spring of 2020, the end of the line is drawing near.
The 2022 Power of Diversity: Latino 100
Latinos have solidified their status as the second-largest demographic group in New York and nationally, and that has led to some significant political breakthroughs. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the country’s most iconic politicians, has been floated as a future U.S. senator, New York City mayor or even president. Robert Mujica, the state’s budget director, garners less attention but is perhaps the most powerful unelected official in the state. And this year, the ranks of Latinos in the New York City Council swelled to 15, up from 11 last year.
Con Ed warns New Yorkers that heating bills will significantly increase this winter
Citing "market prices for electricity and natural gas" and the "global impact" of the war in Ukraine, Con Edison has announced that New Yorkers should expect their monthly bills to increase this winter. Pair that warning with the recent news that the average Manhattan rent is now the highest it's ever been and you'll find yourself wondering—once again—why it is that we live here.
Need Work? This Company Has 4,130 Jobs to Fill in NY — and Makes Offers in 25 Minutes
Looking for a job in the New York area? If a seasonal gig is your style, this one's for you. UPS said Tuesday it expects to hire more than 4,130 seasonal employees in the New York area ahead of the holiday rush. Nearly 80% of those jobs don't even require an interview, and the digital-first hiring process -- from filling out an online application to getting an offer -- now takes just 25 minutes for most people, the company says.
New York City congestion pricing plan facing opposition
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Several leaders united on Monday to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to pull her support of congestion pricing, arguing that the plan would hurt communities in the outer boroughs. “People in my district, working class and middle class, will bear the brunt of this. Case closed. That’s why the governor is […]
Taxi, Uber trips expected to get pricier under city proposal
For the first time in a decade, the city is planning to hike yellow taxi meter rates and surcharges to help ease pain from inflation and high gas prices that eat into the income of cabbies. “We need more money because everything costs more,” said one cabbie, Raymond Germain, an...
Hochul: Maximum food benefit for SNAP program will be available for September
As the rising costs of groceries and fuel continues to take a bite out of New Yorkers' wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the maximum allowable level of food benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available this month. All households receiving benefits under SNAP will...
SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in September. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
NYCHA Water OK to Drink After Lab Gave Bad Results, City Says
Water at a NYCHA housing complex is OK to drink after earlier tests incorrectly showed the presence of arsenic, New York City officials said Saturday. A tweeted video showed Mayor Eric Adams and another official drinking glasses of water from a tap at the Jacob Riis Houses. Tests by an outside lab last month had showed higher than allowable levels of arsenic, but on Friday the company said the results were incorrect.
New York City has plenty of water
How’s New York City’s water supply holding up during this period of concern about low rainfall? Pretty well, thank you. The huge system run by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was a week ago at 72.0 percent of capacity. The historical average at this time of the year is 81.7 percent.
NYC, Downtown Brooklyn merchants collaborate to make neighborhood friendlier to pedestrians, retail businesses
Block by block, downtown Brooklyn is turning into one of New York’s most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods. As the city gradually crawls out of its pandemic lull, business groups and urban planners have hatched big plans to take street space from cars and give it to shoppers in what is one of the borough’s biggest shopping areas. Some of that work has been completed over the last month thanks ...
