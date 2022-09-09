Read full article on original website
21 Tips to Survive Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama During Football Season
Believe it or not, some people don’t like football. They could care less if there is a game being played. If you ask me, that is completely sacrilegious. I love football season both college and NFL. However, I will admit that at times it can get quite crazy around the area when Alabama has a home game.
Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area
More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
Check Out This Super Luxurious Modernized Birmingham, Alabama Hotel
If you know me, I love a good view, spots for people watching, and an elaborate drink to go with it all. That thought process applies to hotels as well. I mean I don’t have to go the bougie route all the time but when I can I do.
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million
Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
21-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham identified
A 21-year-old that was shot and killed in Birmingham over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
Tuscaloosa County’s Most Expensive Home is a Lake, Wildlife Playground
The most expensive home in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is a lake and wildlife playground. This super-exclusive property is listed by Christen Crosby with Ray & Poynor Properties. The home is surrounded by some of the most spectacular views from more than “1700 acres, land includes 20 spring-fed lakes, approx. 7...
Student Who Threated Tuscaloosa Middle School Identified, Apprehended
Police and school officials have identified and apprehended the student they believe is responsible for a threatening phone call that sent two Tuscaloosa City schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. In a press release distributed Wednesday, a TCS spokeswoman said Eastwood Middle School and Paul W. Bryant High School were both...
University of Alabama Misses Out on Over $25 Million in Build Back Better Funding
Despite months of vying for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, the University of Alabama will not receive an award from the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the government announced last week. For the uninitiated, the Challenge set aside $1 billion in money from the American...
Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Decomposing body found in abandoned Birmingham house
An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found in an abandoned house in Birmingham. The discovery was made just before 1:30 p.m. Monday near Second Court North and Third Street North. That area is near Jefferson County Family Court. Police were notified when a passerby called 911. Sgt....
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
Man shot, robbed in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Brighton Police are investigating a shooting and robbery that occurred Saturday morning. According to BPD, a 52-year-old man was shot and robbed around 9:37 a.m. on 20 Short Perry Avenue. Details are limited at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
University of Alabama Announces Record Enrollment, Topping Pre-COVID Numbers
The University of Alabama broke its previous student enrollment records with the Fall 2022 class, school spokespeople announced Monday morning. Shane Dorrill, UA's assistant director of communications, said 38,645 students are enrolled this semester, narrowly topping the previous record of 38,563, which was set in 2017. The quality of students...
1 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night. According to BPD, the shooting occurred around 9:30 pm at 3rd Avenue North near 12th street north. A man was shot and transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. No suspect is in […]
State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown
State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
Drive-by shooting in east Jeffco injures woman who was sitting at table inside residence
A drive-by shooting at a Center Point area home injured a woman who was sitting inside. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Third Street N.W., said Deputy Chief David Agee. When they arrived, they found...
