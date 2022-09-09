ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alt 101.7

Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area

More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million

CBS 42

Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Decomposing body found in abandoned Birmingham house

An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found in an abandoned house in Birmingham. The discovery was made just before 1:30 p.m. Monday near Second Court North and Third Street North. That area is near Jefferson County Family Court. Police were notified when a passerby called 911. Sgt....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, robbed in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Brighton Police are investigating a shooting and robbery that occurred Saturday morning. According to BPD, a 52-year-old man was shot and robbed around 9:37 a.m. on 20 Short Perry Avenue. Details are limited at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BRIGHTON, AL
CBS 42

1 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night. According to BPD, the shooting occurred around 9:30 pm at 3rd Avenue North near 12th street north. A man was shot and transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. No suspect is in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown

State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
