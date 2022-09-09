ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why

REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Benzinga

Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cognizant Tech Solns

Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cognizant Tech Solns has an average price target of $75.1 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $55.00.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
Benzinga

Altria Group Whale Trades For September 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Altria Group. Looking at options history for Altria Group MO we detected 31 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Benzinga

Cardano Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's ADA/USD price has fallen 8.16% to $0.47. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $0.50 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours

Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has decreased 8.5% over the past 24 hours to $35.54, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -11.0%, moving from $40.44 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to...
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Lamar Advertising Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Lamar Advertising LAMR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.2 per share. On Friday, Lamar Advertising will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.2 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Muni High Inc Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.4 cents per share. On Monday, Pioneer Muni High Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
