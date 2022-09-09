Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why
REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
EXCLUSIVE: NYC Could Become Cannabis Capital Of The World; Tri-State Focuses On Regulation, Equity
The Northeast is ready to alter the American cannabis market, and New York City could become the pot capital of the world. That was among the topics discussed on Tuesday at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. With a combined population of 33 million, New York, New Jersey,...
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
UBS To Boost Its Dividend By 10%; Expects Buybacks To Surpass $5B
UBS Group AG UBS looks to increase its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share, adding its board intends to propose at the 2023 annual meeting and expects its 2022 share repurchases to exceed $5 billion. As of September 9, UBS bought back $4.1 billion in shares. UBS would guide...
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cognizant Tech Solns
Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cognizant Tech Solns has an average price target of $75.1 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $55.00.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
Altria Group Whale Trades For September 14
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Altria Group. Looking at options history for Altria Group MO we detected 31 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Cardano Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's ADA/USD price has fallen 8.16% to $0.47. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $0.50 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past...
Ethereum Classic Soars As Ethereum Approaches Merge: What's Happening?
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was showing strength in comparison to many other cryptos Wednesday, surging up about 7% at one point, compared to Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were trading near flat. Ethereum Classic may be showing strength ahead of Ethereum’s Merge, which takes Ethereum from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, with...
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours
Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has decreased 8.5% over the past 24 hours to $35.54, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -11.0%, moving from $40.44 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to...
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Lamar Advertising Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Lamar Advertising LAMR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.2 per share. On Friday, Lamar Advertising will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.2 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Muni High Inc Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.4 cents per share. On Monday, Pioneer Muni High Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
