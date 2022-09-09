Read full article on original website
“(re)Discover Downtown” San Leandro Block Party
Downtown San Leandro may surprise you! Join us for live music with the world-class funk/soul musicians of Collectivity, East Bay favorite Dee Coco & Mixx Co., and the Puerto Rican salsa beats of the Latin Rhythm Boys!. There will also be local beer from Drakes, 21st Amendment, and Fieldwork, a...
“Castro Art Mart” Mini Block Party on Noe St. (Every First Sunday)
“Castro Art Mart” Mini Block Party on Noe St. (Every First Sunday) The Castro Art Mart Features LGBTQ Artists, Live Music, and Drag Performances every 1st Sunday of the month on Noe St and Market St (Next to the Lookout Bar), 11-5pm. Come enjoy this Free, Family & Friendly...
SECRET GUEST LIST: “Fierce Animals” w/ Sam Wolfe: Live at The Great Northern (SF)
We know a guy who knows the door guy. The Great Northern, SF’s art deco-inspired nightclub, has a new secret guest list for summer & fall concerts and club nights. If you click quickly (comp tickets are limited) you’ll get on the guest list for upcoming events. Thursday,...
Z. Cioccolato 20th Annivesary + Free “Future-Flavors” Fudge Tasting (SF)
Z. Cioccolato in the heart of San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood will be celebrating their 20th anniversary on Saturday, September 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with special pricing and a future-flavors tasting. The open house celebration will afford the community the chance to meet the team behind...
“Star Wars” w/ the San Francisco Symphony: Live Concert Movie Night
“San Francisco Symphony” Film Series is Back (Fall/Winter 2022) Get ready to experience the movies like never before—the San Francisco Symphony’s much-loved Film Series is back!. Watch epic blockbusters and family classics on the big screen and feel the thrilling power of the film score performed LIVE...
Comedy Sharks Standup Night | Peninsula
Every month, Comedy Sharks standup night features some of the Bay Area’s best comedians. Come on out and enjoy some laughs with your neighbors, hosted by Phil Griffiths & Hop Dogma Brewing Company. The show starts at 7:30 pm; seating is limited, so be sure to get there early,...
