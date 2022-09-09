ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“(re)Discover Downtown” San Leandro Block Party

Downtown San Leandro may surprise you! Join us for live music with the world-class funk/soul musicians of Collectivity, East Bay favorite Dee Coco & Mixx Co., and the Puerto Rican salsa beats of the Latin Rhythm Boys!. There will also be local beer from Drakes, 21st Amendment, and Fieldwork, a...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
“Star Wars” w/ the San Francisco Symphony: Live Concert Movie Night

“San Francisco Symphony” Film Series is Back (Fall/Winter 2022) Get ready to experience the movies like never before—the San Francisco Symphony’s much-loved Film Series is back!. Watch epic blockbusters and family classics on the big screen and feel the thrilling power of the film score performed LIVE...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Comedy Sharks Standup Night | Peninsula

Every month, Comedy Sharks standup night features some of the Bay Area’s best comedians. Come on out and enjoy some laughs with your neighbors, hosted by Phil Griffiths & Hop Dogma Brewing Company. The show starts at 7:30 pm; seating is limited, so be sure to get there early,...
