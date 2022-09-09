ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Monday September 12th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Leeds United postponed

Manchester United are set for another schedule change after the postponement of their match against Crystal Palace this last weekend. Now their match with Leeds United, scheduled for Sunday, September 18, is set to be postponed. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week saw all football postponed last weekend,...
Alex Iwobi
Joe Willock
William Saliba
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
SB Nation

Tottenham v. Leicester to proceed on Saturday, with three Premier League matches postponed

Good news, everybody! Hours after the Football Association announced its plans to resume playing football managers in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the Premier League has followed suit. The league issued a statement saying that games will resume for matchweek 8, but that two of them — Man United v. Leeds, Chelsea v. Liverpool — will be postponed for policing reasons and a third — Brighton vs. Crystal Palace — will remain postponed due to the effects of a proposed rail strike.
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Simms challenged, Everton takeover interest remains

“I think for Ellis [Simms], the biggest challenge is to play between the sticks when the chances are created. I would never tell him not to work hard, but sometimes strikers who work too hard taking themselves away from the goal and chasing down channels , they are the ones crossing the damn thing when they should be in the middle putting it in the net. That is my message to him really. Be a bit more selfish, between the sticks. You have to work hard, and I am sure he will because it is in his nature, but be selfish enough to get in between the posts and finish the chances off,” says Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. [The Northern Echo]
SB Nation

Harvey Elliott On Liverpool’s “Big Improvement” Against Ajax

Liverpool started the 2022-23 season generally playing well if not exceptionally but failing to get results. Then their play started to fall off, aligning with those poor results. After six Premier League rounds and their first Champions League tie, they looked in trouble. In their second Champions League tie, they...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Interested in PSV Star

We’re past the summer transfer window and should be talking about this weekend’s match against Wolves (a crushing loss for Liverpool after the referee refused to give a blatant penalty to us, Klopp is once again deeply frustrated by the performance but is focused on the next game because it’s useless to dwell), but that old Smiths song finally came true and we’re back to discussing transfer rumours.
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-1 Win over Ajax

After dominating end-to-end, again, and conceding the first shot on target, again, many fans were probably expecting this match to end in a draw, again. Thankfully, the hero Joël Matip rose highest on a late corner and headed home a bullet, with Eagle Eye tech confirming that the ball had indeed crossed the line before being headed clear by an Ajax defender.
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Will Host Chelsea Sunday In Earlier Time Slot

The wait is finally almost over for the Liverpool FC Women for their first match back in the top flight. Their WSL season opener away to Reading was postponed after all matches were put on hold due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. There were concerns that matches for this...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Dortmund Build Up, Prem Resumes, Akanji Interview, and More...

The Premier League is back this weekend, but first Manchester City face Champions League foe Borussia Dortmund. Sky Blue News is back to bring you all the latest. How Manchester City could line up against Borussia Dortmund - Ben Knapton - Sports Mole. Sports Mole previews the possible squad sheet...
SB Nation

Reading vs Sunderland: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading return to action this evening as they host Sunderland, who will be hoping to recover following the loss of Alex Neil. The visitors certainly have the ingredients to be competitive this season despite only winning promotion from League One in May, though a mid table finish is something many of their supporters will probably take as they look to avoid playing third-tier football again anytime soon.
SB Nation

Chelsea rumors: Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leão, Édouard Mendy, Ethan Ampadu latest

Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Manchester United has led to some speculation over his future. His current deal runs only through the end of the season, although United do have the option to extend it by another year. Rashford was incessantly linked with PSG during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, and while unsurprisingly nothing transpired there, the situation could become much more interesting next summer.
SB Nation

Kieran Trippier rated Best Magpie on FIFA 23, three-way tie for second

The leaks are starting to pup our timelines, so we had to take proper action and let you know about them. The account by the handle of @HHMHipHopMagnum shared some intel about the upcoming—and last—edition of EA Sport’s series FIFA 23 in which he showed the ratings of every Newcastle United player.
SB Nation

N’Golo Kanté looking for three-year contract extension with Chelsea, at least — report

N’Golo Kanté is one of five players in the squad whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season, but it’s his situation that’s perhaps the one that’s posing the biggest dilemma at the moment. Jorginho and Thiago Silva are both in this category as well (and Marcus Bettinelli and Denis Zakaria), but it’s Kanté’s situation that’s the most complicated: he’s still a game-changer when fully fit, but those whens are becoming fewer and farther between.
