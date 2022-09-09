“I think for Ellis [Simms], the biggest challenge is to play between the sticks when the chances are created. I would never tell him not to work hard, but sometimes strikers who work too hard taking themselves away from the goal and chasing down channels , they are the ones crossing the damn thing when they should be in the middle putting it in the net. That is my message to him really. Be a bit more selfish, between the sticks. You have to work hard, and I am sure he will because it is in his nature, but be selfish enough to get in between the posts and finish the chances off,” says Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. [The Northern Echo]

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO