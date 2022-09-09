Read full article on original website
Astoria’s Councilmember Cabán to Vote in Support of 1,300-Unit Halletts North Rezoning
Council member Tiffany Cabán announced this morning that she will vote in support of a massive rezoning proposal that will bring 1,340 apartments to a vacant manufacturing site on the Halletts Point peninsula. Her support, she says, comes after being assured that the development will include affordable housing at...
Video: Attempted Shoplifter Sucker Punches 69-Year-Old Bodega Worker in Queensbridge
The police released a video Monday that features a crazed shoplifter sucker punch a 69-year-old bodega worker in the face inside a store located by NYCHA Queensbridge Houses. The suspect entered the bodega, located at 21st Street and 40th Avenue, at around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, before stuffing his front pocket with a food item.
