Nacogdoches, TX

K-Fox 95.5

Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?

You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Lufkin ISD applies to receive ballistic shields for school officers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD which has over 7,000 students in its care, has approved a motion to submit an application to the state to receive ballistic shields for its campuses. With the recent school massacre in Uvalde, being prepared for the worst is on everyone’s mind, especially patrol officers at schools, like Jeff Taylor.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion

On Tuesday, The University of Texas at Tyler School of Education hosts representatives of partner school districts, Tyler Junior College, Kilgore College and Trinity Valley Community College to receive input and share ideas to address the shortage of teachers.
KILGORE, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches resident to host run honoring fallen 9/11 heroes.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Chris Enos is a volunteer for the Travis Manion Foundation that works with families of the fallen and to impact the youth all over the county. And the reason the foundation hits close to home was because one of his own friends was killed in action in Iraq. “My wife’s uncle was killed in action in Vietnam so it’s something I’m kind of passionate about - families that have family members that they lost in action, especially since I lost a friend in high school,” Enos said.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texas school districts brainstorm teacher shortage solutions

Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion. Erin Wides talks to Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker about the renovations.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to grass fire near Troup

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The Arp, Chapel Hill, and Smith County Fire Departments have responded to a grass fire in Troup. Responders received a call about the fire a little before 3 p.m. Tuesday and have put out about 3.5 acres so far. No structures have been damaged and no one is injured.
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Old Rivals Longview, Lufkin kick off district play in Red Zone Game of the Week

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium will host the biggest game on the week 4 slate when Lufkin challenges Longview, the No.1 team in the state in 5A DI. The game will be the district opener for both teams in the new 7-5A DI district following realignment in the spring. Lufkin enters the contest after upsetting No. 3 ranked A&M Consolidated 31-17 this past Friday.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson ISD 3rd grader, father killed in car crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson ISD released a statement on Saturday night saying they are saddened by the loss of one of their third-grade students and his father. The district said three more of its students were also injured in the accident. Counselors will be available on Monday for students and staff, according to Henderson […]
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Flint man indicted for Memorial Day murder

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was indicted for a murder that happened in Tyler on Memorial Day. 29-year-old Christopher Henry was arrested on June 3, charged with the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt and indicted on Aug. 18. Deweerdt was fatally shot on Memorial Day after an altercation with Henry in his own driveway, […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before. At tonight’s city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers. “You pay the bill or get your water cut off,” says Bullard resident, Tracy Nguyen. Nearly...
BULLARD, TX
ketk.com

How Rusk County is rallying around an East Texas family after 4 die in crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near Highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them. Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of...
KTRE

SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect

Palestine Police Department program hopes to interest students in law enforcement careers.
KLTV

Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash

Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day. “I’ve never seen anything like it, they go out of their way, every one of them, and they go backwards, turn upside down, anything to get us happy and that means so much to us on the inside, on the inside of our bodies, we know someone is there that cares,” Childs said.
TYLER, TX

