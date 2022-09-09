ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 years since Hurricane Irma: Major storm brought flooding, tornadoes to the Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday marks five years since Hurricane Irma began impacting the state of Florida.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh warned Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia to get to their safe spaces by 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2017.

The storm brought flooding up and down the St. Johns River, especially to downtown Jacksonville and Riverside. One woman had to be rescued from the flood waters, which Action News Jax was there to document.

Locally, Irma spawned six local tornadoes, one of which touched down in Crescent Beach.

Sky Action News Jax flew along the coastline of Vilano Beach, showing extensive damage to the homes there.

After the storm, Buresh was in Atlantic Beach and talked with Denise, whose home was damaged by a tree falling on it.

To get a complete recap of Hurricane Irma, from its status as a violent Category 5 hurricane to record flooding, read this entry of the Buresh Blog.

PHOTOS: Flooding in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia after Irma in 2017

PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville in 2017

