College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M softball team announces fall exhibition schedule

The Texas A&M softball team will play three fall exhibition games, the Aggies announced Tuesday. A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Houston at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Davis Diamond. Admission is free. The Aggies also will play at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 17 Aggie men's golf team wins Badger Invitational

MADISON, Wis. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won the Badger Invitational going away Tuesday, shooting an 11-under 277 to finish 11 strokes ahead of the field at 20-under 556. Host Wisconsin (279) finished second at 9-under followed by Illinois State (286) at 7 under, Nebraska...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach starting Beyond Basketball organization

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor is starting the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley. Announced Tuesday, Beyond Basketball’s mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies struggling with execution

Some are debating whether Haynes King should be replaced as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback or if head coach Jimbo Fisher would be better off having someone else call plays. Fisher and three of his players at Monday’s weekly press conference all had the same simple answer to the team’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M needs to get better quickly

Aggie football fans who circled the game at Alabama on Oct. 8 might need an eraser, because by then the season could be over for all intents and purposes. A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday was a kick in the gut to a program with College Football Playoff aspirations. Had it won, the top-five ranked Aggies would be playing Miami this week in prime time after a day of basking in the national spotlight with ESPN’s College GameDay in town. But instead of showing off Aggie Park and everything great happening at A&M, the Aggies’ unexpected fall was lumped into the weekend’s failures – Scott Frost’s ousting at Nebraska and Notre Dame’s demise.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager to miss 2023 season with elbow injury

Texas A&M freshman pitcher Ryan Prager will miss the entirety of his second year in Aggieland due to an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament he sustained during the season, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed. The injury will require Tommy John surgery, but is not extensive, Schlossnagle said. The injury...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Yell leader demeaned Appalachian State

A few words from an Appalachian State grad/ Appalachian State dad:. If Appalachian State had lost the game, the video would be just as uncomfortable, just as rude and just as arrogant. You folks at Texas A&M think you are better than we are. You made that very clear. Everyone...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M to kick off against Arkansas at 6 p.m.

The Texas A&M football team is scheduled to face Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The game will mark the 11th time the two former Southwest Conference foes will face off at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. With a 20-10 win over the Aggies last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 3

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 3 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Williams earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his strong showing in the Mustangs’ 56-28 road victory over Fairfield. Williams had 116 passing yards and three touchdowns on 6 of 9. He added a rushing touchdown.
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M defeats South Alabama

Texas A&M defeated South Alabama 4-1 in nonconference soccer action Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field. The 21st-ranked Aggies (5-1-2) got goals from Maile Hayes, MaKhiya McDonald, Kate Colvin and Jai Smith. Carissa Boeckmann had two assists, while Mia Pante, Laney Carroll, Taylor Pounds and Hayes each added one. Sophomore McDonald...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Influential Texas A&M graduate Lowry Mays dies at age 87

Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University and the namesake of its business school, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two non-consecutive terms (1985-1991 and 2001-2007) on the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, including as chairman from 2003-2005.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M rises in U.S. News' best colleges rankings

Texas A&M University rose one spot to No. 67 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, which was released Monday. A&M remained the nation’s 26th-ranked best public university. The rankings analyze undergraduate programs across the country and use criteria including graduation and retention rates, academic...
