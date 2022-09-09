Aggie football fans who circled the game at Alabama on Oct. 8 might need an eraser, because by then the season could be over for all intents and purposes. A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday was a kick in the gut to a program with College Football Playoff aspirations. Had it won, the top-five ranked Aggies would be playing Miami this week in prime time after a day of basking in the national spotlight with ESPN’s College GameDay in town. But instead of showing off Aggie Park and everything great happening at A&M, the Aggies’ unexpected fall was lumped into the weekend’s failures – Scott Frost’s ousting at Nebraska and Notre Dame’s demise.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO