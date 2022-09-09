Read full article on original website
Arizona Governor Ducey Releases New Border Walls PicturesMark HakeArizona State
Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border WallMark HakeArizona State
More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the BorderMark HakeYuma, AZ
Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in YumaMark HakeYuma, AZ
kyma.com
Drier and sunny days will return for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Storm system continues to move to the Northeast clearing out the Desert Southwest. As the night continues it will be breezy with gusts peaking at 20 MPH with stronger gusts for Southeastern California. A drying trend enters the region, which will finally drop our dew...
kyma.com
Tracking a drier and slightly warmer week ahead
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today, scattered and isolated showers are still possible across the Desert Southwest mainly for the higher elevations and Southeastern California. Humidity will persist through tomorrow with drier conditions arriving by the middle of the week. This week temperatures are trending below-normal for the first half...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No triple digit temps, and some breezy conditions potentially on the way
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thunderstorm activity today will be primarily limited to the. higher terrain of south-central Arizona as drier air begins moving into the region. Wednesday through Saturday, dry air will preclude storm chances region wide. It will feel less muggy as well. Modest. storm chances return to...
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
Stray horse gets turned over to the Arizona Dept. of Agriculture
On September 12, 2022, a stray horse was turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture. The post Stray horse gets turned over to the Arizona Dept. of Agriculture appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning. A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Many Yuma The post Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on KYMA.
Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said there were two mattresses on fire inside of a trailer in the area of the Orange Trailer Court, 2461 S. 4th Avenue after 6 p.m. on September 11. The post Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Tropical Storm Kay brought showers and wind to the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents in Yuma were preparing at the last minute getting ready for the storm. Many continued filling sand bags at the Civic Center to prepare for the floods though the rain was only scattered throughout the day. In the heart of downtown Yuma, one resident...
Hurricane Kay increasing flood threats for the Desert Southwest
Tracking Hurricane Kay and the impacts it can bring to us here in the Desert Southwest. The post Hurricane Kay increasing flood threats for the Desert Southwest appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Sonora Quest offers free COVID PCR test without insurance
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories has announced that they will collaborate with the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program to offer free COVID-19 tests. According to the press release, these free tests are for the uninsured who are either symptomatic, exposed,...
Yumans prepare for flood watch
Many locals came out to the Yuma Civic Center parking lot to prepare for this weekend's predicted rain storm. The post Yumans prepare for flood watch appeared first on KYMA.
Road construction on US 95 begins on Sept. 20
Starting Tuesday, September 20 at 8pm, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reconstructing the US 95 road. The post Road construction on US 95 begins on Sept. 20 appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
kyma.com
Hurricane Kay bringing risks to the Desert Southwest with lots of moisture and chances for heavy rainfall
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As of Wednesday, Hurricane Kay is a Category 2 storm with maximum winds of 100 MPH. Kay's track continues to travel North and is expected to turn West on Friday. By tomorrow very deep moisture moves into the Desert Southwest bringing us very humid and...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms likely on the way in addition to gusty winds
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The leading edge of the rain from TS Kay is now on the northernmost coast of the Gulf of California, near Puerto Penasco MX. According to the National Hurricane Center, Kay has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm - and is currently located 320 miles SSE of San Diego. From the last glimpses of visible.
kyma.com
Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a suspect, Joshua Dominic Ornelas was arrested by the Yuma Police Department on July 12 and was charged with Premeditated Murder in the 1st degree for the murder of Juan Alfredo Ruiz. The post Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Brawley man found stabbed on Main Street
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley says a man was stabbed on Main Street and taken to the hospital. A man was found with multiple stab wounds and was then taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man is in stable condition as of the time of...
Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
Sentencing postponed for the Yuma man charged in connection to fatal shooting
After pleading guilty to second-degree murder last month, Anthony Guillen's prison sentence will temporarily be put on hold. The post Sentencing postponed for the Yuma man charged in connection to fatal shooting appeared first on KYMA.
