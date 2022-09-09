ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

Drier and sunny days will return for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Storm system continues to move to the Northeast clearing out the Desert Southwest. As the night continues it will be breezy with gusts peaking at 20 MPH with stronger gusts for Southeastern California. A drying trend enters the region, which will finally drop our dew...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Tracking a drier and slightly warmer week ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today, scattered and isolated showers are still possible across the Desert Southwest mainly for the higher elevations and Southeastern California. Humidity will persist through tomorrow with drier conditions arriving by the middle of the week. This week temperatures are trending below-normal for the first half...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Yuma, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning. A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Many Yuma The post Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said there were two mattresses on fire inside of a trailer in the area of the Orange Trailer Court, 2461 S. 4th Avenue after 6 p.m. on September 11. The post Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Tropical Storm Kay brought showers and wind to the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents in Yuma were preparing at the last minute getting ready for the storm. Many continued filling sand bags at the Civic Center to prepare for the floods though the rain was only scattered throughout the day. In the heart of downtown Yuma, one resident...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracey Lee
kyma.com

Sonora Quest offers free COVID PCR test without insurance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories has announced that they will collaborate with the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program to offer free COVID-19 tests. According to the press release, these free tests are for the uninsured who are either symptomatic, exposed,...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yumans prepare for flood watch

Many locals came out to the Yuma Civic Center parking lot to prepare for this weekend's predicted rain storm. The post Yumans prepare for flood watch appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Volleyball#The Gila Ridge Hawks#Antel
kyma.com

Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms likely on the way in addition to gusty winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The leading edge of the rain from TS Kay is now on the northernmost coast of the Gulf of California, near Puerto Penasco MX. According to the National Hurricane Center, Kay has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm - and is currently located 320 miles SSE of San Diego. From the last glimpses of visible.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
EL CENTRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KYMA News 11

Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a suspect, Joshua Dominic Ornelas was arrested by the Yuma Police Department on July 12 and was charged with Premeditated Murder in the 1st degree for the murder of Juan Alfredo Ruiz. The post Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Brawley man found stabbed on Main Street

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley says a man was stabbed on Main Street and taken to the hospital. A man was found with multiple stab wounds and was then taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man is in stable condition as of the time of...
BRAWLEY, CA
The Associated Press

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy