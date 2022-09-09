Read full article on original website
appraisalbuzz.com
Home Affordability Hits Another Low in Q2
While many in the housing market are predicting a shift in power to buyers’ favor, that switch may not be coming anytime soon to according to a recent NerdWallet report due to tempered demand due to higher mortgage rates. In addition, home affordability hit another low for first-time buyers during the second quarter of 2022; …
appraisalbuzz.com
Recession Perception Increasingly Affecting Homebuyers
In order to better understand the sentiment and experiences of buyers, sellers, and renters currently on the market for homes, the Realtor.com Economics team has conducted a randomized survey of visitors to listing and search result pages in their latest report. In recent months, Realtor.com has tracked how market players are responding to the current …
appraisalbuzz.com
Flood-Risk Data Influencing an Increasing Number of Home Buyers
Redfin reports that users who viewed homes with severe and/or extreme flood risk proceeded to bid on homes with 54% less risk after gaining access to flood-risk data. The post Flood-Risk Data Influencing an Increasing Number of Home Buyers appeared first on DSNews.
appraisalbuzz.com
Budget Challenges Persist for Homebuyers
appraisalbuzz.com
appraisalbuzz.com
All Regions Report Home Price Appreciation, But Can This Be Sustained?
According to the latest Home Data Index Market Report from Clear Capital, home price appreciation cooled markedly in August as it’s proprietary Clear Capital Home Data Index for the second quarter of 2022 rose 7.4% over the previous quarter; on a yearly basis, this number is up 16.7%. This compares to a 11 % and …
appraisalbuzz.com
Ginnie Mae MBS Portfolio Expands to $2.3T
Ginnie Mae’s mortgage-backed securities outstanding portfolio grew for the 14th consecutive month in August, hitting $2.269 trillion, up from $2.248 trillion in July, and $2.119 trillion last year. This growth was fueled by steady new issuance of Ginnie Mae MBS as homeowners found value in the government-backed mortgage market. New MBS issuance for August was …
appraisalbuzz.com
Distressed Homeowners Find Relief in Fintech Services
Brace has observed in its latest Mortgage Servicing Pulse that changes in Servicing regulations following the Great Recession, coupled with accelerated digital adoption during the Covid pandemic, have engendered a fairer, more transparent and stable mortgage ecosystem. However, the end of foreclosure moratoriums, forbearances and the dual threat of rising inflation and recession risk has …
appraisalbuzz.com
appraisalbuzz.com
Mortgage Credit Availability Falls in August
As investors continue to reduce their offerings of ARM and non-QM loan programs and with overall origination volume forecast to constrict, the MBA found mortgage credit availability on the decline once again in August. The post Mortgage Credit Availability Falls in August appeared first on theMReport.com.
appraisalbuzz.com
How to Market Your Appraisal Services for Divorce and Estate Work
Looking to diversify your appraisal business? Taking on non-lender assignments like divorce and estate appraisals may be a great way to bring in different types of clients. Perhaps you already understand the details and intricacies of divorce and estate appraisals, and you’re ready to do the work. But how do you get these types of assignments? Here are some marketing tips to help you make your appraisal services more appealing to divorce and estate.
appraisalbuzz.com
Report: Market Downturn Won’t Yield 2008 Market Crash Results
appraisalbuzz.com
An Uncertain Future for iBuying Operations
Since 2020, iBuying has soared in popularity as many sellers have taken advantage since the start of the pandemic. Many homeowners have benefitted from the surge of people departing dense cities in search of lower living costs. Sellers used iBuying to bypass the lengthy aspects of the traditional homebuying process to receive cash payments in an expedited manner.
Business Insider
Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief
In new Education Department guidance, student-loan borrowers will automatically be refunded if they apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation.
