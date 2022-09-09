ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Neighbors worry about space in Nashville neighborhood for proposed music venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The future of Chestnut Street could expand as a local developer looks to build a new music venue and mixed-used development in the area. A.J. Capital Partners has plans to build a 111,500 square foot four-story performance venue with a 4,500 seating capacity. The plans include commercial spaces and a pedestrian pavilion which includes bike lanes, sidewalks, public transportation stops, and ridesharing pick-up spots.
WSMV

Tractor-trailer fire causes hazardous spill on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Fire and Rutherford County Sheriff deputies were at the scene on I-24 West for a semi-truck on fire. The trailer caught fire while in motion, forcing the driver to pull off the interstate and onto the Old Fort Parkway offramp.
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022 Friday, September 09, 2022 | 01:49pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – […] The post TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
fox17.com

Community groups once again sound alarm on Brookmeade homeless camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Makeshift tents, shopping carts and fencing line West Nashville’s Brookmeade Park. The homeless situation there has community groups once again sounding the alarm. It can’t be ignored by businesses, residents or even neighborhood groups. FOX 17 News spoke with El Sombrero manager Israel Fonseca...
WKRN

Barge fire in South Nashville

Flames and smoke seen in the area off of Visco Drive in South Nashville, TN. Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Shelby County. Package explodes on Northeastern University campus. New Tennessee AG responds to questions on abortion, …. Rise in car break-ins Nashville mother grieves after daughter dies in...
WSMV

Hendersonville juvenile leads police on multi-state chase

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A juvenile is in custody after police said he stole his grandmother’s vehicle and led authorities on a chase through Tennessee and into Kentucky. Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan told WSMV 4 the juvenile stole the car Tuesday morning. Police later heard the vehicle...
smokeybarn.com

Rider Critical Following Motorcycle Accident In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A motorcyclist was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville following a serious crash in Springfield Monday afternoon. The accident occurred on Josephine St at 8th Ave just before 2 pm. MAP The rider was transported via ground to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center...
WSMV

Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten dogs living in dirty and deplorable conditions in Dickson County were rescued over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Dickson County said the dogs were all extremely malnourished and had no food or water. Six two-week-old puppies were living outside in a shed. All of the dogs were covered in fleas and living in their own feces, according to the humane society.
fox17.com

Drowning at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, body recovered

UPDATE -- Divers recovered the body of an apparent drowning victim at around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Foul play is not suspected, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Crews returned this morning after suspending the search last night. Identification of the victim is pending, as police work to notify the...
WKRN

Two Trevecca athletes injured in crash

Two Trevecca Nazarene University student athletes were injured in a car crash. 1 critically injured head-on crash on Charlotte Pike. Steve Keel search team leaving Alaska, ends efforts. Fugitive from justice charge. Teacher injured breaking up fight at McGavock. MNPS makes huge achievement gains. Woman charged with assault in East...
