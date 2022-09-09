Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
WSMV
Neighbors worry about space in Nashville neighborhood for proposed music venue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The future of Chestnut Street could expand as a local developer looks to build a new music venue and mixed-used development in the area. A.J. Capital Partners has plans to build a 111,500 square foot four-story performance venue with a 4,500 seating capacity. The plans include commercial spaces and a pedestrian pavilion which includes bike lanes, sidewalks, public transportation stops, and ridesharing pick-up spots.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Tuesday morning hydrogen peroxide spill on I-24 in Murfreesboro
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - UPDATE: An accident that occurred on Tuesday morning in Rutherford County took several hours to clear. The incident was reported on I-24 West near exit 78 and involved a tractor trailer truck that caught fire, while leaking gallons of hydrogen peroxide. The accident led to the...
WSMV
Tractor-trailer fire causes hazardous spill on I-24 in Rutherford Co.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Fire and Rutherford County Sheriff deputies were at the scene on I-24 West for a semi-truck on fire. The trailer caught fire while in motion, forcing the driver to pull off the interstate and onto the Old Fort Parkway offramp.
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022
FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022 Friday, September 09, 2022 | 01:49pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – […] The post TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Mixed-use development coming to Spring Hill
The mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road will be first of its kind in offering residential and commercial space to the growing community, according to a release.
fox17.com
Community groups once again sound alarm on Brookmeade homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Makeshift tents, shopping carts and fencing line West Nashville’s Brookmeade Park. The homeless situation there has community groups once again sounding the alarm. It can’t be ignored by businesses, residents or even neighborhood groups. FOX 17 News spoke with El Sombrero manager Israel Fonseca...
WKRN
Barge fire in South Nashville
Flames and smoke seen in the area off of Visco Drive in South Nashville, TN. Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Shelby County. Package explodes on Northeastern University campus. New Tennessee AG responds to questions on abortion, …. Rise in car break-ins Nashville mother grieves after daughter dies in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dump truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in Williamson County
A 70-year-old dump truck driver has died following a crash in Williamson County on Tuesday evening.
10 abandoned dogs found in Dickson County home
The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.
WSMV
Edgehill neighbors searching for answers after being awakened by gunfire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in the Edgehill area are searching for answers after being woken by gunfire around 5 a.m. Sunday on what they said is normally a quiet street. People who live along the 1200 block of Sigler Street said they heard three shots ring out. One of...
30+ victims in Old Hickory neighborhood crime spree
Car windows were smashed, a gun was stolen and shots were fired in a crime spree that spanned several hours in the Old Hickory Village neighborhood. Thirty victims were hit in the overnight hours Sunday into Monday and filed reports with Metro police so far.
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
WSMV
Hendersonville juvenile leads police on multi-state chase
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A juvenile is in custody after police said he stole his grandmother’s vehicle and led authorities on a chase through Tennessee and into Kentucky. Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan told WSMV 4 the juvenile stole the car Tuesday morning. Police later heard the vehicle...
smokeybarn.com
Rider Critical Following Motorcycle Accident In Springfield
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A motorcyclist was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville following a serious crash in Springfield Monday afternoon. The accident occurred on Josephine St at 8th Ave just before 2 pm. MAP The rider was transported via ground to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center...
wilsonpost.com
Metro Nashville denied release of Titans stadium communications, claiming 'deliberative process'
(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville denied an open records request for its internal communications related to Nashville's East Bank, citing a "deliberative process privilege" exemption to the state's open records law. Justin Hayes, a Nashville resident who requested those records, only received notice of the exemption after following...
WSMV
Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten dogs living in dirty and deplorable conditions in Dickson County were rescued over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Dickson County said the dogs were all extremely malnourished and had no food or water. Six two-week-old puppies were living outside in a shed. All of the dogs were covered in fleas and living in their own feces, according to the humane society.
fox17.com
Drowning at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, body recovered
UPDATE -- Divers recovered the body of an apparent drowning victim at around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Foul play is not suspected, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Crews returned this morning after suspending the search last night. Identification of the victim is pending, as police work to notify the...
WKRN
Two Trevecca athletes injured in crash
Two Trevecca Nazarene University student athletes were injured in a car crash. 1 critically injured head-on crash on Charlotte Pike. Steve Keel search team leaving Alaska, ends efforts. Fugitive from justice charge. Teacher injured breaking up fight at McGavock. MNPS makes huge achievement gains. Woman charged with assault in East...
1 critically injured in wrong-way crash in West Nashville
A driver is facing life-threatening injuries following a wrong-way crash that occurred in West Nashville early Tuesday morning.
