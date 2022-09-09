Read full article on original website
Alicia Battistelli helps Palmyra field hockey sink Hershey
Palmyra scored a big, 6-2, field hockey win over Hershey Monday in a matchup of two of the Mid-Penn’s top programs.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Upcoming All Star Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The last match-up of the season between the Pennsylvania Posse and the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars at Williams Grove Speedway is set for Friday night, Sept. 16. Presented by Land O‘ Lakes, Friday night will feature the Hoosier Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier...
Chester County Leadership: Mike Missanelli
Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to VISTA Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol in Bucks County, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
FOX43.com
Family celebrates Elijah Hawkins with memorial race | Fast Lane
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It was a special night at the track, remembering a kid that loved racing. All of his favorite moments tied into one night with one of his favorite drivers made a trip back to Lincoln for the first time in three years. Elijah Hawkins was a...
FOX43.com
Maple Grove Raceway new co-owner, pro stock driver Kyle Koretsky talks before NHRA nationals | Sunday Sitdown
MOHNTON, Pa. — Are you ready to hear the roar and feel the power of the NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway this weekend?. Download the FOX43 app here. The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals hit the green light for three days of racing starting on Thursday morning Sept. 15 and going through Sunday, Sept.18 at the famed Berks County track.
WGAL
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
abc27.com
Manheim Township rejects Chick-fil-a drive-thru proposal
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Township Commissioners have rejected plans for a Chick-fil-A drive-thru due to traffic concerns. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, the location at a former Hoss’s Steak and Sea House on Lititz Pike did not meet the infrastructure needs of the board.
abc27.com
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute moves to Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC opened a new outpatient center today in Mechanicsburg, continuing its growth on the campus of UPMC West Shore and across central Pa. The new outpatient center is located at 2020 Technology Parkway in Mechanicsburg. It is 44,000 square feet and features relocated and expanded offices for the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.
Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police
A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
abc27.com
Lockdown lifted at Harrisburg school after report of weapon; second in the Midstate today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rowland Academy was temporarily placed in a precautionary lockdown after a report of a weapon might be used after school. The lockdown was implemented at 11:35 a.m. after school administrators received the report and contacted the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Administrators conducted a search of...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
local21news.com
Central Dauphin teacher who was suspended over Pledge of Allegiance has been reinstated
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — A middle school teacher suspended without pay by the Central Dauphin School District will soon return to the classroom. Social Studies teacher, Sharon Davis was suspended without pay, after students slammed her for guilting them into standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. Davis vehemently...
WGAL
Police: Shots fired in Lebanon near high school football stadium
An on-duty Lebanon School District police officer heard what he thought to be gunshots from outside the Lebanon School District stadium at Friday night's game. Lebanon City Police say the football game ended 15 minutes before the shots were heard and most people had left. With the help of police...
abc27.com
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
abc27.com
Lancaster family extends England vacation after queen’s death
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate family was in the middle of the world’s action after a little bit of luck and some savvy planning. The Steninger family, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was in England when a double rainbow appeared at the moment the queen died. The Steningers were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
abc27.com
Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
Knoebels, Dutch Wonderland, Kennywood land national ‘Golden Ticket Awards’
On July 4, 1926, a small amusement park with a swimming pool and carousel and some food stands opened in Northumberland County. In 2016 that park celebrated its 90th anniversary. This past weekend, the family-owned Knoebels Amusement Resort won a handful of Golden Ticket Awards from the publication Amusement Today,...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
