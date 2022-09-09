ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hummelstown, PA

sprintcarandmidget.com

Upcoming All Star Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The last match-up of the season between the Pennsylvania Posse and the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars at Williams Grove Speedway is set for Friday night, Sept. 16. Presented by Land O‘ Lakes, Friday night will feature the Hoosier Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to VISTA Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol in Bucks County, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Township rejects Chick-fil-a drive-thru proposal

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Township Commissioners have rejected plans for a Chick-fil-A drive-thru due to traffic concerns. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, the location at a former Hoss’s Steak and Sea House on Lititz Pike did not meet the infrastructure needs of the board.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute moves to Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC opened a new outpatient center today in Mechanicsburg, continuing its growth on the campus of UPMC West Shore and across central Pa. The new outpatient center is located at 2020 Technology Parkway in Mechanicsburg. It is 44,000 square feet and features relocated and expanded offices for the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police

A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
LEBANON, PA
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Police: Shots fired in Lebanon near high school football stadium

An on-duty Lebanon School District police officer heard what he thought to be gunshots from outside the Lebanon School District stadium at Friday night's game. Lebanon City Police say the football game ended 15 minutes before the shots were heard and most people had left. With the help of police...
abc27.com

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster family extends England vacation after queen’s death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate family was in the middle of the world’s action after a little bit of luck and some savvy planning. The Steninger family, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was in England when a double rainbow appeared at the moment the queen died. The Steningers were...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

