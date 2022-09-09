DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Tickets are now on sale for the 10th annual TEDxDayton Signature Event. TEDxDayton is back and will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. Featuring a full slate of locally connected speakers who will share their “ideas worth spreading” on topics ranging across science, education, design, technology, art, history, culture and more. The day will also include performances by artists, dancers, and musicians from the Dayton area, along with surprise announcements and experiences.

