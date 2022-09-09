Read full article on original website
Tickets for 2022 TEDxDayton Signature Event now on sale
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Tickets are now on sale for the 10th annual TEDxDayton Signature Event. TEDxDayton is back and will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. Featuring a full slate of locally connected speakers who will share their “ideas worth spreading” on topics ranging across science, education, design, technology, art, history, culture and more. The day will also include performances by artists, dancers, and musicians from the Dayton area, along with surprise announcements and experiences.
Springfield celebrating "unity through diversity" this weekend with CultureFest festival
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield's annual CultureFest festival, which promotes unity through diversity, is this Saturday, September 17, in downtown, with a record number of vendors taking part. “There are more merchandise and food vendors participating this year than any other CultureFest celebration in the past,” said Aaron Clark, Neighborhood...
Dayton Concours d'Elegance to feature fabulous fifties
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cars and motorcycles of the fabulous fifties will be featured at the 15th Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park this weekend. There will also be a special class for Marmon automobiles in conjunction with the annual Marmon Muster. The Concours is limited to 150 antique...
Annual Tire Buy Back event offers cash to clean up used tires
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Montgomery County is offering cash for used tires. The annual Tire Buy Back event will take place Sunday, September 18, from 9AM-1PM, at Montgomery County's Solid Waste District’s Transfer and Recycling Facility. The event hopes to urge residents from all over the county to clean...
Family discusses legacy WWII hero Jim 'Pee Wee' Martin leaves behind
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--World War II hero known as Jim “Pee Wee” Martin has died. Martin was 101. Martin’s family said he passed away peacefully in his sleep late Sunday night, which was exactly what he wanted. He celebrated his 101st birthday on April 29. Martin’s passing is...
Fairborn hosts its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to educate future generations
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Four aircraft were hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the Pentagon, the World Trade Center towers, and a field in Pennsylvania 21 years ago. Veterans, law enforcement officials, and citizens of the Fairborn community were present Sunday at Wright State University's Calamityville. They paid tribute and remembered the lives lost on September 11, 2001. The event also served to educate future generations about what freedom means in the wake of that tragedy.
Montgomery County Mental Health Awareness Walk taking place on Sept. 24
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 2022 Family & Friends Walk for Mental Health Awareness has been scheduled, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Montgomery County is asking the public to participate. The event is scheduled to take place at the Five Rivers MetroParks RiverScape Pavilion on September 24, 2022.
Dayton mayor calls on community to roll up sleeves for sickle cell patients
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- September is 'Sickle Cell Awareness Month', and city leaders came together at the Community Blood Center' on Monday. They're shining a light on the critical need for a diverse blood supply with this week's 'Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive'. Sickle Cell Anemia is the most commonly inherited blood disorder in the United States.
Fall-like temperatures for Tuesday before summer returns
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- It's a beautiful and fall-like start to the work week! The fall-like weather won't last for long, though, so enjoy it while it is here. A closed area of low pressure will track over the Miami Valley Tuesday to bring more clouds into the area. Temps start in the mid 50s again with clouds around.
National Museum of USAF to hold USAF 75th anniversary celebration
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The public is invited to participate in the 75th Anniversary of the U.S. Air Force Celebration this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. This event will highlight the history of the Air Force with open aircraft,...
A local store demolition will pave way for $40M housing development
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton-area city undergoing revitalization and redevelopment initiatives is soliciting bids for a demolition project, anticipated to pave the way for a major housing project. Huber Heights is currently soliciting bids through Sept. 16 from qualified firms in the area toward the demolition...
Dayton Dragons announce 2023 schedule
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Dragons announced Tuesday their 23rd year of professional baseball game schedule for the 2023 season. The Dragons home opening night at Day Air Ballpark is set for Tuesday, April 11. The team host the Great Lakes Loons. This will be the first of 66 Dragons home games in 2023 as part of a 132-game full-season schedule, .
Funeral services scheduled for Jim "Pee Wee" Martin
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Funeral arrangements are scheduled for World War II veteran Jim "Pee Wee" Martin. Martin was 101. Martin’s family said he passed away peacefully in his sleep late Sunday night. Services will be held at the Sugar Valley Golf Country Club at 1250 Mead Road in...
Blue Ash Police Department searching for auto robbery suspect, last seen in Dayton
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Blue Ash Police Department is searching for the suspect in an auto robbery that occurred at the BP station at 6151 Pfeiffer Rd. According to a Facebook post by the Blue Ash Police Department, the man pictured forced the victim out of his car before stealing the victim's vehicle and driving off.
Taste of Fall! How long does it last?
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- After a rainy Sunday, Monday will start off cooler and cloudy. Temps sit in the mid 50s to start this morning. We don't get much warmer this afternoon - highs will sit in the upper 60s only! Feeling like fall and showers will be possible again after dinner time tonight.
Dense Fog Advisory for parts of Miami Valley Wednesday morning
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- It's a beautiful work week, with more sunshine and clear skies going to into the weekend! A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of the Miami Valley until 9 AM. Fog should lift around 9 or 10 AM!. We end up warming up over...
Springfield Police Chief retires after 26 years of service
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf is retiring after 26 years in the force. Bryn Caswell sat down with the Chief today reflecting on his time in the force and his hopes for the department as he departs. After over 25 years of service to the Springfield...
Dayton woman charged with federal crimes related to stealing identities of local women
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Federal authorities arrested a woman in Dayton on Tuesday afternoon, on suspicion that she had stolen the identities of a number of young women in the area and used those identities to commit various sorts of fraud. 29-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in U.S. District Court in...
Cedarville University tops 5,000 enrollment for first time
CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time in Cedarville University's 135-year history, the school says more than 5,000 students are enrolled for its fall semester. The number includes undergraduate, graduate, and online programs. The 2022-23 enrollment of 5,082 is an increase of 367 students, the university said, or 7.8%, from last year's record 4,715 enrollment.
Springfield police chief to retire, search for successor underway
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division Chief Lee Graf will be retiring, city officials announced in a press release on Monday. Graf will retire on Dec. 30. He has been with the Springfield Police Division since 1996. “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the Springfield...
