Read full article on original website
Related
myaggienation.com
Miami rides into game with Texas A&M on the heels of avoiding an upset
The 13th-ranked Miami football team got its act together and rallied for a 30-7 victory over Southern Miss last Saturday, avoiding an upset at the hands of a Group of Five conference team — something No. 24 Texas A&M couldn’t do. The Hurricanes scored a touchdown on their...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M softball team announces fall exhibition schedule
The Texas A&M softball team will play three fall exhibition games, the Aggies announced Tuesday. A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Houston at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Davis Diamond. Admission is free. The Aggies also will play at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
myaggienation.com
No. 17 Aggie men's golf team wins Badger Invitational
MADISON, Wis. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won the Badger Invitational going away Tuesday, shooting an 11-under 277 to finish 11 strokes ahead of the field at 20-under 556. Host Wisconsin (279) finished second at 9-under followed by Illinois State (286) at 7 under, Nebraska...
myaggienation.com
Lednicky earns back-to-back SEC freshman honors
The A&M volleyball team's Logan Lednicky was named the Southeastern Conference's freshman of the week for the second week in a row. Lednicky helped the Aggies defeat Sam Houston and Louisiana last week behind her fourth and fifth double-digit kill outings of the season. She led the team with 4.14...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager to miss 2023 season with elbow injury
Texas A&M freshman pitcher Ryan Prager will miss the entirety of his second year in Aggieland due to an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament he sustained during the season, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed. The injury will require Tommy John surgery, but is not extensive, Schlossnagle said. The injury...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M to kick off against Arkansas at 6 p.m.
The Texas A&M football team is scheduled to face Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The game will mark the 11th time the two former Southwest Conference foes will face off at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. With a 20-10 win over the Aggies last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies.
myaggienation.com
A&M defeats South Alabama
Texas A&M defeated South Alabama 4-1 in nonconference soccer action Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field. The 21st-ranked Aggies (5-1-2) got goals from Maile Hayes, MaKhiya McDonald, Kate Colvin and Jai Smith. Carissa Boeckmann had two assists, while Mia Pante, Laney Carroll, Taylor Pounds and Hayes each added one. Sophomore McDonald...
myaggienation.com
Influential Texas A&M graduate Lowry Mays dies at age 87
Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University and the namesake of its business school, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two non-consecutive terms (1985-1991 and 2001-2007) on the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, including as chairman from 2003-2005.
Comments / 0