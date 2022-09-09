Read full article on original website
Piotr Beczala Leads Kursaal Eszena’s 2022-23 Season
San Sebastian’s Kursaal Eszena has announced its 2022-23 season which will feature 11 concerts from Sept. 28, 2022 through Jan. 13, 2023. For the purposes of this article, we will only focus on vocal performances. William Christie will conduct his ensemble Les Arts Florissants in a concert featuring the...
SAS Performing Arts Company & Studios to Present ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’
SAS Performing Arts Company and Studios is set to present Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” on Oct. 2, 2022 at Christ and St. Stephen’s Church in New York City. The cast will be headlined by Alison Saporta as Susanna and Christopher Fotis as Figaro. In the role of the Countess will be Elizabeth Moran with Ivan Conrad taking on Count Almaviva. Rounding out the cast will be Isola Jones, Linda Collazo, Alexander Adams-Leytes, Juyoung Ma, Ai Ra, douglas Sabo, and Theodore Shulman.
Bollinger International Song Competition Announces Winners
Wigmore Hall has announced the winners of the Bollinger International Song Competition. The first prize went to tenor Laurence Kilsby while the second prize went to baritone Arvid Fagerfjäll. The third prize went to tenor John Matthew Myers and the fourth prize was awarded to mezzo Susan Zarrabi.
Random Opera Company Sets World Premiere Date & Conductor for ‘Elena e Gerardo’
Random Opera Company has announced that the world premiere of “Elena e Gerardo” is set to take place on Oct. 28, 2023 at the Temple Speech Room in Rugby. The 200-year-old opera by Marianna Bottini will be conducted by Thomas Payne who is an alumnus of the Royal Opera House Jette Parker Young Artists programme. He has worked with such companies as the Royal Opera House and Grange Park Opera as Off-Stage and Assistant Conductor on a number of productions.
Film Center of Lincoln Center to Present Pasolini’s ‘Medea’ Starring Maria Callas
The Film Center at Lincoln Center is set to present Pasolini’s “Medea” starring Maria Callas. The screening, which is set to take place on Sept. 20, marked Callas’ only role on the silver screen. Pier Paolo Pasolini’s interpretation of Euripides’s play shifts the tragedy away from Medea’s betrayal by Jason and her bloody revenge to the loss of her mystical homeland of Colchis.
West Australian Opera to Present World Premiere ‘Our Little Inventor’
The West Australian Opera is set to present the world premiere of “Our Little Inventor” on Oct. 1 & 2 at His Majesty’s Theatre in Perth, AU. The opera was adapted from Sher Rill Ng’s children’s book by the same title. Ng and co-librettist and composer Emma Jayakumar bring to the stage the story of Nell a young girl wanting to help her community and the environment. The machine she creates ultimately improves the health of her home by working to solve the city’s pollution problems.
Central City Plein Air Festival to Feature Music of Heggie
Central City, Colorado, will welcome selected artists and art fans from around the United States for the 5th Annual Plein Air Festival, which runs Sept. 22-25, 2022. During the Festival, artists paint the breathtaking Colorado scenery in the open air, with the paintings exhibited and put up for sale on the last day. Among the events are two Music & Art Concerts.
Artist Profile: Peruvian Legend Yma Súmac
Yma Súmac was born in Sept. 13, 1922 as Zoila Emperatriz Chávarri Castillo. She was worldwide known for her five octave vocal range. She was a true diva, also known as the “Incan Princess.”. She was born in El Callao, a city next to Lima, but grew...
Q & A: Renée Fleming on the Making of ‘Cities that Sing: Paris’ IMAX Experience
Renée Fleming continues to push the boundaries as an artist. She has been an influential opera singer, recitalist, and mentor, and has built one of the most significant discographies of her generation. Her voice has been featured in many films and she has even done some cross-over work in jazz and rock.
Town Hall Opens its 2022-23 Season With Meredith Monk’s ‘MEMORY GAME’
The Town Hall will open its 2022-23 season with the NYC premiere of “MEMORY GAME” by Meredith Monk on Oct. 15, 2022. “MEMORY GAME” examines pivotal times in Monk’s career. The work explores her groundbreaking interdisciplinary work and life experiences. The set of songs chosen carries the narrative.
Rai 5 to Present ‘I Capuleti e i Montecchi’ with Ruth Iniesta & Chiara Amarù
Rai 5 is set to broadcast a production of “I Capuleti e i Montecchi” from the Teatro Massimo di Bellini. The company will showcase a production by Gianluca Falaschi with Fabrizio Maria Carminati conducting the masterpiece. The work will feature Ruth Iniesta in her role debut as Giulietta and Chiara Amarù as Romeo. The cast will also feature Marco Ciaponi as Tebaldo, Alexey Birkus as Lorenzo, and Antonio Di Matteo as Capellio.
Jose Maria Condemi Speaks Out Against Lyric Opera of Chicago Over ‘Ernani’ Revival
Jose Maria Condemi is speaking out against the Lyric Opera of Chicago regarding the revival of Verdi’s “Ernani.”. The director took to Facebook and posted a lengthy letter noting that the revival fo his production from 2009 had been staged without ever being notified or given the option to direct the revival.
Hera Hyesang Park Joins Roster of Lewis Holland Artist Management
Lewis Holland Artist Management has announced that it will take over general management of soprano Hera Hyesang Park. Park is set to appear in a production of “L’Elisir d’Amore” at the Staatsoper Berlin starting on Sept. 11, 2022. In 2023 she heads over to the Metropolitan Opera to take on the role of Nanetta in Verdi’s “Falstaff.” She will also appear with the San Diego Symphony and Naples Philharmonic as well as St. Paul’s Chamber Orchestra.
Opera North General Director to Retire in 2023
Opera North has announced that Richard Mantle OBE DL will retire as General Director in 2023 after almost 30 years of leading the Company. Mantle joined the company in 1994, following previous roles as Managing Director at Edmonton Opera in Canada, at Scottish Opera, and as Deputy Managing Director at English National Opera.
Artist of the Week: Renée Fleming
Renée Fleming needs no introduction. She is one of the most famous opera singers in the world who inspired artists around the world and who has brought her artistry to many areas of music. She has performed in movie scores, done crossover albums, sung recitals, and performed a varied repertoire that ranges from baroque, bel canto, and romantic to contemporary. This week, she brings another aspect to her artistry through a new IMAX experience.
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Announces 2022-23 Season
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine has announced its season for 2022-23. This is its 12th season of “Great Music in a Great Space” led by Kent Tritle. For this article we will focus on vocal performances only. All performances begin at 7:30 pm. The first choral...
