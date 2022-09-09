Lewis Holland Artist Management has announced that it will take over general management of soprano Hera Hyesang Park. Park is set to appear in a production of “L’Elisir d’Amore” at the Staatsoper Berlin starting on Sept. 11, 2022. In 2023 she heads over to the Metropolitan Opera to take on the role of Nanetta in Verdi’s “Falstaff.” She will also appear with the San Diego Symphony and Naples Philharmonic as well as St. Paul’s Chamber Orchestra.

