BEAVERTON, OR– For nearly 100 years the Beaverton Bakery created amazing treats and cakes for Westsiders to enjoy. When they closed there was sadness throughout Beaverton and the Portland Metro. After years of planning, BinaryBrewing.co has opened its new brewery and pub in the old bakery space. The space is a mix of modern technology and classic nods to the bakery and the 135 year old building. With a picture window looking into the brewery behind the one of a kind draft towers, the pub seems like something straight out of a computer.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO