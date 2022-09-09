Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
As Vladimir Putin Meets Xi Jinping, Russia May Consider Issuing Yuan-Denominated Government Bonds
Yuan-denominated trade with China gained pace in the shadow of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine war. Due to these sanctions, many of Russia's largest banks have been excluded from SWIFT. With Russian President Vladimir Putin anticipated to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at a regional summit...
Green hydrogen could counter energy crisis, says British firm
The company, which makes electrolyser machines, says its use has become more cost-effective than gas
U.S. Mulls Hitting China With Sanctions if It Invades Taiwan—Report
Discussions about a possible sanctions package are said to be in their early stages.
Biden travels to Detroit Auto Show, will detail billions in funding for EVs and charging stations
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was scheduled to travel to Michigan on Wednesday, where he will visit the Detroit Auto Show as part of his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicle manufacturing and use and eliminate fossil fuels. The president was scheduled to leave Washington just after 9...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0