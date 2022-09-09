Read full article on original website
Top 3 Altcoins to Watch This Week: ETH, MATIC, and ADA
Despite the latest revival that has been recorded in the digital currency ecosystem over the past few days, investors can expect a lot of volatility in the coming week with The Merge now upon us. At the moment, the combined digital currency market cap is up 0.96% to $1.06 trillion.
CME Group Rolls Out Ether Options for Upcoming Merge
CME Group, a leading derivatives marketplace, has launched the options of Ether futures, given that the much-anticipated merge has been pushing demand. Tim McCourt, the global head of Equity and FX products at CME Group, pointed out:. “As market participants anticipate the upcoming Ethereum Merge, a potentially game-changing update of...
Crypto Bank Protego Trust Appoints Ron Totaro as CEO
Protego Trust Bank, a Seattle-based federally-chartered bank serving the digital asset needs of institutional clients, announced on Monday the appointment of fintech leader Ron Totaro as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Totaro’s employment follows recent appointments that Protego Trust recently made to its board of directors and an...
Tether Launches USDT Stablecoin on Near Network to Unlock New DeFi Products
Tether Operations Limited, the company behind USDT stablecoin, announced on Monday that it has launched Tether (USDT) stablecoin on the Near Network, a proof of stake (PoS) blockchain, as part of efforts to continue expanding integrations with diverse blockchain networks. Tether USDT is now live on the Near Network, a...
Singapore's DBS Acquires Land in The Sandbox Metaverse
The Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), a multinational financial institution based in Marina Bay Singapore has proposed to secure land in The Sandbox metaverse which is an arm of Animoca Brands, a blockchain virtual, and investment firm. DBS is set to acquire a 3x3 LAND piece in The Sandbox metaverse,...
DeFi Platform Forward Raises $5M in Seed Funding
Some of Thailand's largest banks, Kasikornbank and Bank of Ayudhya have supported Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform Forward with $5 million in seed capital through their venture capital platforms. Other key companies that participated in the fundraiser include; Primestreet Capital, GBV-Genesis Block Ventures Capital, Varys Capital, and Ratanakorn Asset Co., Ltd,...
Stone Ridge Shutting down Bitcoin Futures Fund, Returning Money to Investors
Stone Ridge Asset Management, a global asset management firm based in New York, announced Monday plans to liquidate and dissolve its Stone Ridge Bitcoin Strategy Fund with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to an SEC filing, Stone Ridge said it expects to liquidate the Bitcoin Futures Fund next...
