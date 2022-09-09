Read full article on original website
Firefighters to conduct control burn at Willows-Glenn County Airport
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters will be conducting a control burn at the Willows-Glenn County Airport on Tuesday evening. Starting at 5:30 p.m., crews will begin the burn. Smoke, flames and emergency personnel will be in the area. The Willows Fire Department says the area has seen some fires and has...
Early morning fire stopped on side of the road
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is investigating an early morning fire that broke out in north Redding. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It was contained to a very small spot of dry grass off of Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road.
Crash into Chico home causes gas leak, E. 1st Ave. reopens
CHICO, Calif. 11:26 A.M. UPDATE - A crash into a home has caused a gas leak and police to redirect traffic in Chico Tuesday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department said East 1st Avenue between Highway 99 and Arbutus Avenue was shut down. At about 11:20 a.m., East 1st Avenue reopened.
New fire engine and other public safety equipment heading to Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Town Council unanimously voted to approve three public safety items on its agenda Tuesday night. One of those included the purchase of a new fire engine. The new engine will be manned at station 82 off of Pearson Rd. It will replace an engine that's 20...
Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
Five Fire on northbound Interstate 5, 2.5 acres, forward progress stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 3:51 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that forward progress of the Five Fire on northbound Interstate 5 and Gyle Road has been stopped. Firefighters will stay at the scene of the 2.5 acre fire for about two more hours. CAL FIRE has named this...
CAL FIRE crews at scene of vegetation fire in Oroville, evacuation warning lifted
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:55 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office says that the Oroville Police Department has lifted the evacuation warning for people living on the east side of Golden Eagle Road in Thermalito. The fire crossed over Nelson Avenue in Oroville, but forward progress has been stopped. It...
Southbound I-5 traffic returns to normal after police activity in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 11:02 A.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was diverted onto South Bonnyview Road due to police activity on the overpass Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 11 a.m., traffic returned to normal. It is not clear what the police activity was for. This is a...
Redding Fire crews contain a vegetation fire less than 1 acre on Friday night.
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they responded to a vegetation fire at 7:40 p.m. on Friday at 11080 Rhyolite Dr. When crews arrived they saw a fire burning around one quarter of an acre of vegetation. Redding Fire says that there was no immediate threat to structures.
Sheriff’s Office Provides Little Response To New Distribution of Antisemitic Materials In City Of Shasta Lake
Before 7 am on the morning of August 18, Jennie Dougherty says she was walking in her neighborhood in the City of Shasta Lake when she noticed flyers on the doorsteps of many of her neighbors’ houses. “I started walking around 6:20 and it didn’t hit me (what I...
Dollar General in Oroville evacuated due to smoking AC unit Sunday
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they evacuated the Dollar General on 3rd Street in Oroville on Sunday as a precaution due to a smoking AC unit on the roof. The fire was contained to a refrigeration unit, and all but one engine has returned to quarters.
Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital
CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
Oct. 1 set to be grand opening for Glenn County's low cost pet clinic
ORLAND, Calif. - One woman's effort to set up a low cost pet clinic in Glenn County has finally paid off. A building has been secured and it is just days awhile from opening. The clinic is set to open on October 1, 2022, it will be located in the heart of Orland.
Berry Creek community remembers fire that killed 16
BERRY CREEK — As a disrupted community remembered the second anniversary of the Bear Fire which leveled the communities of Berry Creek and Feather Falls, some were still waiting to rebuild their lives while others stayed optimistic. The Bear Fire was part of the North Complex Fires which affected...
Lawsuits over groundwater plans can proceed
Lawsuits challenging the validity of Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) in Glenn, Colusa, and Butte counties will be allowed to proceed after three judges separately overruled efforts by local groundwater authorities to dismiss the cases based on legal technicalities. In an Aug. 23 order, Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A....
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed
I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
Nearly 150 PG&E customers without power in Shasta Lake after car crashes into pole
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - 141 PG&E customers are without power in the Shasta Lake area near Old Oregon Trail on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at about 10:11 a.m., and the estimated restoration time is 2 a.m. on Sunday.
