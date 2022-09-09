Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
Dayton woman facing identity theft, fraud charges
Tiffany Lewis, 29, appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton following her arrest on Tuesday, according to a Sept. 13 release from attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
Columbus mother charged with involuntary manslaughter in 10-month-old's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a woman is facing charges in the death of her 10-month-old daughter last month. A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Dierra Smith for involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of child endangering. According to police, officers were called to the...
Man steals cash drawer from Easton store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a cash drawer from an Easton shop. On July 31 at approximately 4:20 a.m., the man got into the Zagg store at the Easton Town Center through the front door. When inside, the suspect allegedly took the cash drawer from the […]
Bar security guard shot by man who refused pat down in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man working as a security guard is recovering after being shot by another man who refused a security pat down overnight Tuesday in east Columbus, per police. According to Columbus police, the 28-year-old guard was working at a restaurant and bar on the 1300 block of South Hamilton Road around […]
Woman declared medically deceased after northeast Columbus hit-and-run; family wants answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus family is changed forever, now left with a huge void in their hearts, caused by a person they don't know. Nikki Gwynn has been declared medically deceased, according to her family. Police said Gwynn was hit by a vehicle Saturday night while walking along East Hudson Street near Delbert Road in north Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
A violent weekend in Columbus, leaves 3 dead, and 3 teenagers wounded in shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teenagers are recovering after being wounded in three separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. "When these young people are losing their friends at 13, 14, 15 to gun violence, it makes them scared," said Miguel "Gino" Tucker, who created the community group "Remember me, Urban Scouts. "Makes them think they need a gun to protect themselves."
Two people accused of stealing, damaging items at southeast Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people accused of stealing items and damaging property inside a southeast K-8 Columbus school. Police say on July 24, two males broke into Millennium Community School on Refugee Road where they stole items, spray painted surveillance cameras, and did a “large” amount of damage. You […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus police searching for 3 people accused of breaking into garage near Goodale Park
Columbus police are looking to identify three people accused of taking several items from a garage near Goodale Park. Police said a man and woman broke into the garage on Dennison Avenue on July 29 around 3 a.m. A second man later joined the first and stole items while the...
WHIZ
Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said that 44-year-old Robert Andrew Marshall was found deceased in the Dillon State Park area around 9:30am on Sunday. No other information is being released at this time pending the investigation and autopsy reports.
police1.com
Ohio police no longer allowed to serve overnight warrants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police have revised a policy involving serving warrants during the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. after the shooting death of Donovan Lewis. WSYX reported that Officer Ricky Anderson shot and critically wounded Lewis while serving warrants at an apartment involving...
Man injured in drive-by shooting in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Genesse Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found the 20-year-old victim, who told police […]
Police reveal suspect photos in Hamilton STEM Academy homicide investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying and finding a homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in late-April with police finding the victim’s body outside a school. On May 1, Columbus police went to Hamilton STEM Academy in South Linden just before 1:30 p.m. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Lancaster man killed in Vinton Co. crash
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Lancaster man lost his life Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Vinton County. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Randy Crist was traveling along route 93 when his 2008 Mercury Mariner veered off the left side of the highway around 3:30 p.m.
Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police. Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after […]
One dead, one injured after two hit-skip crashes in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being hit by vehicles in separate northeast Columbus hit-skip crashes Sunday evening, according to police. 10:50 p.m.: One dead after being hit at Northtowne Blvd. and Morse Rd. Police say just before 11:00 p.m., one person was hit by a […]
614now.com
16 year-old shot in head while asleep in parking lot of campus-area restaurant
A teenager sleeping in a car parked at a fast food restaurant parking lot was shot in the head over the weekend. According to Columbus Police, just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 10, officers responded to a call from a restaurant parking lot located in the 2500 block of N. High St., within the University District.
Owners of east Columbus apartment complex face possible sanctions for code violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An apartment complex on the city's east side is facing multiple contempt motions filed by the City of Columbus after continued code violations and lack of security. Paxe Latitude, the owners of the Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard, reportedly violated multiple terms of a May...
Wheeling police arrest Ohio man with drugs
Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., WPD was dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. When officers arrived on scene, they say they detected an odor of marijuana […]
sciotopost.com
Update: Suspect Tased by Law Enforcement in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Law enforcement is calling for an emergency squad after a suspect was tased around 10 pm. According to reports, law enforcement attempted to stop a suspect they observed that had a warrant. He fled the scene around 2nd street in Chillicothe. Then when into the alley behind Rallys located at 133 North Bridge Street. After several verbal commands, the man was shot with a taser and fell face-first to the ground.
