CMT

FOR KING + COUNTRY Share Stories Behind Recording with Dolly Parton, Hillary Scott

Grammy-winning brother duo FOR KING + COUNTRY is making a habit of duetting with country divas. The duo, comprised of Joel and Luke Smallbone, first teamed with Dolly Parton on their hit "God Only Knows" and performed it with the country queen on the CMA Awards. Next, the men paired with Lady A's Hillary Scott for their new song "For God Is With Us."
CMT

Kolby Cooper's Grand Ole Opry Debut Turns Into Family Affair: "Chase Your Dreams"

Fast-rising artist Kolby Cooper has officially made his first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. The "Leave Me My Heart" singer stepped into the sacred circle for Saturday (Sept.10) evening to make his highly anticipated debut. With his wife Jillian and daughters Josie and Charlee in attendance, the Texas native performed two tracks from his label debut album, "Boys From Anderson County To The Moon."
Variety

‘My Sailor, My Love’ Director Klaus Härö Talks ‘Sensitive’ ‘GoT’ Star James Cosmo

Finnish director Klaus Härö makes his English-language debut with Toronto Film Festival premiere “My Sailor, My Love.” A gentle drama about a retired sea captain falling in love one last time will be spotlighted at the Helsinki-based event Finnish Film Affair next. Global Screen is handling the sales. Härö, an experienced filmmaker behind Golden Globe-nominated “The Fencer,” didn’t feel “desperate” to make a movie in English, he says.  “I hope it doesn’t feel forced. With English, there is always this thought that maybe this way, it will reach more people. But it just felt natural to set it in Ireland.”   “I love the...
CMT

Michell Tenpenny Makes History With Chart-Topping Single "Truth About You"

Mitchell Tenpenny just made history. On the heels of going No.1 with "At The End Of A Bar" featuring labelmate Chris Young, the breakout star has returned to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart with "Truth About You." The gold-selling track broke records on Monday (Sept. 12),...
