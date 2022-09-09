Read full article on original website
Watch: Blake Shelton Proudly Introduces Gwen Stefani for Grand Ole Opry Debut
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven't been shy about showcasing their love for each other since well before they married. And this weekend, they put their adoration in the spotlight at the Grand Ole Opry. Shelton, an Opry member, was there with Stefani and Season 18 winner of The Voice,...
FOR KING + COUNTRY Share Stories Behind Recording with Dolly Parton, Hillary Scott
Grammy-winning brother duo FOR KING + COUNTRY is making a habit of duetting with country divas. The duo, comprised of Joel and Luke Smallbone, first teamed with Dolly Parton on their hit "God Only Knows" and performed it with the country queen on the CMA Awards. Next, the men paired with Lady A's Hillary Scott for their new song "For God Is With Us."
Exclusive: Morgan Wade Loves How Country Music Is Evolving, Teases Sophomore Album
Morgan Wade has high hopes for the future of country music. The breakout star placed her name on the map in 2021 with her major-label debut album, "Reckless." The 10-song project not only touches on complex topics, but she pushes the boundaries of country with her country-rock sound. Following the...
Kolby Cooper's Grand Ole Opry Debut Turns Into Family Affair: "Chase Your Dreams"
Fast-rising artist Kolby Cooper has officially made his first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. The "Leave Me My Heart" singer stepped into the sacred circle for Saturday (Sept.10) evening to make his highly anticipated debut. With his wife Jillian and daughters Josie and Charlee in attendance, the Texas native performed two tracks from his label debut album, "Boys From Anderson County To The Moon."
Michell Tenpenny Makes History With Chart-Topping Single "Truth About You"
Mitchell Tenpenny just made history. On the heels of going No.1 with "At The End Of A Bar" featuring labelmate Chris Young, the breakout star has returned to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart with "Truth About You." The gold-selling track broke records on Monday (Sept. 12),...
