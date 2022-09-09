Read full article on original website
Carol Ardell Howard
Carol Ardell Howard, 80, of Fishers, Indiana, formerly of North Manchester, Indiana, died at 3:03 pm, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Harbour Manor Health & Living Community in Noblesville, Indiana. She was born on February 16, 1942, in LaSalle, Illinois, to Charles F. and Doris (Hess) Robinson. Carol was a...
Judith Helen “Judy” Murphy
Judith Helen “Judy” (French) Murphy, 86, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away on September 11, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born in Howard County, Indiana, on November 10, 1935, to the late Woodrow A.L. and Helen A. (Greene) French. Judy grew up on her parents’ family farm near Silver Lake, Indiana, and loved working alongside her father there. During her childhood, she and her family attended South Pleasant Methodist Church in Silver Lake.
Deanie D. Ball
Deanie D. “Dee” Ball, age 80, of Gas City, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Colonial Oaks Healthcare in Marion. Dee was born on January 8, 1942 in Breckinridge, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert Thurman and Mary (Smith) Sosh. She worked at RCA for many years. Dee was a hard-working woman and raised her family. She was a 34 year member of First General Baptist Church in Marion, and donated regularly to the Humane Society.
Richard Edwin Davis
Richard “Rich” Edwin Davis, 81, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 11:15 pm, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Bickford Cottage in Wabash. He was born on August 16, 1941, in Beech Grove, Indiana, to Edwin “Jack” and Virginia E. (Spoon) Davis. Rich was a 1959 graduate of...
Rex Gene Chism
On Saturday, September 10, 2022, Rex Gene Chism, 92, passed away. He was born in Swayzee, Indiana, on Friday, February 28, 1930, to Ferel (Pell) and Hazel (Barker) Chism. Rex graduated from Swayzee High School in 1949 and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He owned his own businesses–Dyna Vac furnace cleaning and also the famous Chism’s Corner Truck Stop. Rex never met a stranger and, wherever he went, always knew someone. When he was 91 years of age, he wrote a book about events that happened in and around Swayzee. He was an amazing man and coined the term “Chism-isms” and could always make you laugh. He will be severely missed but will forever be in our hearts.
Rebecca Rose Morgan
Rebecca Rose Morgan, 68, Fairmount, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on July 19, 1954, to Jean Jones and Virginia (Kindle) Conkling. On November 9, 1988, she married the love of her life, Larry Morgan. She worked at Glass Containers...
Robert E. Keith, Jr.
Robert E. Keith, Jr., 71, Marion, passed away in his home at 6:02 pm on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan, on Monday, March 12, 1951, to Robert E. and Jearlene (Love) Keith, Sr. On March 20, 1971, he married Deborah Moran, and she survives.
Visit Wabash County announces Boos & Brews Trolley Tour
WABASH, IN – Visit Wabash County officials announce the release of a new spin on a past tour. Tickets for the Boos & Brews Trolley Tour will go on sale online and in person on September 21 at noon. Ticket holders must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
WACT’s ‘Guys and Dolls’ performance coming to the Honeywell Center
WABASH, IN- A year removed from its previous fall musical, Wabash Area Community Theater (WACT) is excited to share its 2022 musical the final week of September. After months of behind-the-scenes work and rehearsals, WACT will put on “Guys and Dolls” the weekend of September 23-25 at the Honeywell Center’s Ford Theater. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
