On Saturday, September 10, 2022, Rex Gene Chism, 92, passed away. He was born in Swayzee, Indiana, on Friday, February 28, 1930, to Ferel (Pell) and Hazel (Barker) Chism. Rex graduated from Swayzee High School in 1949 and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He owned his own businesses–Dyna Vac furnace cleaning and also the famous Chism’s Corner Truck Stop. Rex never met a stranger and, wherever he went, always knew someone. When he was 91 years of age, he wrote a book about events that happened in and around Swayzee. He was an amazing man and coined the term “Chism-isms” and could always make you laugh. He will be severely missed but will forever be in our hearts.

SWAYZEE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO