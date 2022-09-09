Read full article on original website
Related
insideedition.com
Buckingham Palace Drama Unfolds Amid Queen Elizabeth Funeral Prep
Bomb sniffing dogs were spotted outside Buckingham Palace Tuesday as part of a massive security operation for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Former Scotland Yard counter terrorism expert Damian Crilly said the main threat comes from a terrorist using a vehicle as a weapon. “They are the ones very difficult...
insideedition.com
Princes William And Harry Reunite, With Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in Tow, to Greet the Queen's Mourners
Over the weekend, Prince William and Kate Middleton reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to take part in a walkabout to look at flower tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. The appearance was reportedly carefully planned ahead of time, according to royal experts. “My understanding about that...
Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace to lie in state, what to expect
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time as it is taken amid somber pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage.
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
RELATED PEOPLE
insideedition.com
Queen Elizabeth II Impersonator Retires Out of 'Respect' for Late Monarch
Mary Reynolds has been impersonating Queen Elizabeth II for more than 30 years, but she has now hung up her faux crown out of respect to the late monarch. The 89-year-old look-alike was told as a teenager that she resembled the queen, who died last week at age 96. Reynolds began her professional career as a royal imposter in 1988 and has appeared in movies and on television.
insideedition.com
Security Fears Heightened After Man Runs In Front of King Charles III Motorcade for a Photo
A former royal bodyguard says a man was "milliseconds from death" at the hands of armed police after running in front of the car to take a photo of the newly dubbed King Charles III. The shocking security breach happened as the new king's motorcade was leaving parliament and his...
Anderson Cooper unpacks grief in podcast inspired by sorting through his mother's belongings
Anderson Cooper exclusively talks USA TODAY through his new CNN podcast about his grief journey, "All There Is with Anderson Cooper."
‘My Sailor, My Love’ Director Klaus Härö Talks ‘Sensitive’ ‘GoT’ Star James Cosmo
Finnish director Klaus Härö makes his English-language debut with Toronto Film Festival premiere “My Sailor, My Love.” A gentle drama about a retired sea captain falling in love one last time will be spotlighted at the Helsinki-based event Finnish Film Affair next. Global Screen is handling the sales. Härö, an experienced filmmaker behind Golden Globe-nominated “The Fencer,” didn’t feel “desperate” to make a movie in English, he says. “I hope it doesn’t feel forced. With English, there is always this thought that maybe this way, it will reach more people. But it just felt natural to set it in Ireland.” “I love the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
19 Jokes About Not Being A "Teenage Dirtbag" For The Rest Of Us Who Weren't Cool In Between The Ages Of 13 And 19
"'Cause I'm just a teenage dirrrrtbag, baaaabyyy."
Comments / 0