insideedition.com

Buckingham Palace Drama Unfolds Amid Queen Elizabeth Funeral Prep

Bomb sniffing dogs were spotted outside Buckingham Palace Tuesday as part of a massive security operation for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Former Scotland Yard counter terrorism expert Damian Crilly said the main threat comes from a terrorist using a vehicle as a weapon. “They are the ones very difficult...
insideedition.com

Queen Elizabeth II Impersonator Retires Out of 'Respect' for Late Monarch

Mary Reynolds has been impersonating Queen Elizabeth II for more than 30 years, but she has now hung up her faux crown out of respect to the late monarch. The 89-year-old look-alike was told as a teenager that she resembled the queen, who died last week at age 96. Reynolds began her professional career as a royal imposter in 1988 and has appeared in movies and on television.
Variety

‘My Sailor, My Love’ Director Klaus Härö Talks ‘Sensitive’ ‘GoT’ Star James Cosmo

Finnish director Klaus Härö makes his English-language debut with Toronto Film Festival premiere “My Sailor, My Love.” A gentle drama about a retired sea captain falling in love one last time will be spotlighted at the Helsinki-based event Finnish Film Affair next. Global Screen is handling the sales. Härö, an experienced filmmaker behind Golden Globe-nominated “The Fencer,” didn’t feel “desperate” to make a movie in English, he says.  “I hope it doesn’t feel forced. With English, there is always this thought that maybe this way, it will reach more people. But it just felt natural to set it in Ireland.”   “I love the...
