For 49ers, it all comes down to Trey Lance’s legs

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, seen at the team’s practice facility in Santa Clara, Calif., is expected to be on the run a lot when the team opens the season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

There are lots and lots of reasons why Trey Lance will be on the run during this sure-to-be-eventful 49ers season, which begins Sunday in Chicago.

For one, the Niners have functionally rebuilt their offensive line; they’ll likely feature three new starters along the interior, and it could take a while before “cohesive” is a word they start throwing around the field.

For two, Lance is for all purposes a rookie. He started a couple of games last season, it’s true, but this is nothing like that. He’s still on the steep portion of the learning curve, and that means busted plays and improvisation and all that stuff. Sometimes you run because it’s the only option left.

Did we mention the part about 60% of the offensive line being new?

Mostly, though, Trey Lance will be a running quarterback because he’s good at it. Because it is a weapon. Because Kyle Shanahan is no dummy, and his offense needs every edge — or threat of an edge — that it can muster.

Because that’s how the 49ers’ offense might stay in games.

You’ve seen this before, by the way. Colin Kaepernick and Lance won’t wind up as NFL comparables in very many ways, but Kaepernick’s ability to get out and get on the move was at times a huge advantage for Jim Harbaugh and his staff back in the late Candlestick era. A running quarterback keeps defenses honest, or at least as honest as they have to be.

And with these 49ers, that all sounds like the kind of stuff that might be needed. When Shanahan and John Lynch signaled their intention to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, they understood that it meant a transition to a different style of play. A quarterback with legs, with real mobility, is certainly a departure from either Garoppolo or Matt Ryan, whom Shanahan directed in Atlanta before coming to Santa Clara.

Shanahan doesn’t want Lance running himself onto the injured reserve list. Again, this is a coach with a plan, and it doesn’t include anything about recklessness by a young QB. But getting Lance out on the move is a strategy, not a last resort — when it’s done right.

Though it may look different when it’s put on display at Levi’s Stadium, this stuff is hardly novel. Beyond Kaepernick lies the legacy of Steve Young, after all. The 49ers have had mobile QBs before.

It isn’t unusual around the league, either. Buffalo’s Josh Allen is widely accepted as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, but in 2021 he was only the 16th-rated passer; it was partly because he churned up another 763 yards on the ground that he was so effective.

The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts piled up the most rushing yards of any QB last season at 784. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson had the most rush yards per game, 63.9. The list isn’t endless — only six quarterbacks ran for even 30 yards a game — but some of the game’s elite players, like Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, were also the most effective at deploying the scramble as a weapon.

Did I say scramble? You can call it that. You can call it a rush. Coaches like Shanahan and Andy Reid, offensive coordinators at heart, would tell you the running QB is as often a designed play as an emergency one. But even if it’s under duress, it’s a fine thing to have on your side.

For the 49ers, none of that will matter if the basics aren’t covered. No one expects Lance to complete 65% of his passes in his first real run through the league — Shanahan will want to see him launch downfield, which Garoppolo didn’t much do, and those are low-percentage throws — but he’s got to be accurate enough, often enough for his arm to be a credible threat.

And right out of the gate, there will be challenges. When George Kittle, the Niners’ all-world but often-injured tight end, was dealing with a groin injury this week, it underscored the reality for Lance: Quarterbacks in this league are constantly adjusting to the personnel they’ve got available to them.

Kittle is a huge security blanket and, as a release-valve receiver, a sure thing. But in this new season, it’s already apparent that Lance’s ability to elude defenders, keep plays alive and occasionally get out on a full-tilt open-field run will be as much of a need as anything Shanahan can draw up.

It’s probably worth noting that, of the NFL’s top five rushing quarterbacks in 2021, only one of them, Buffalo’s Allen, played the full 17 games. There are plenty of reasons why QBs miss games, but one of the skills Lance has to master is making defenders miss with their best shots. Sliding is a skill just like running, and knowing when to get out of bounds and live to fight another play counts, too.

When the 49ers voted on team captains this week, Lance didn’t finish among the top six. Unlike Garoppolo, he won’t be wearing a C on his jersey when the season begins. Then again, he’s 22 and just now finding his way with a team that is, for the first time, his.

In other words, there’s still plenty of time for Trey Lance to be a leader. It comes down to performance, and in the NFL, that comes even further down to skill sets and open threats. Watching on Sunday? Watch the legs. They could tell a story.