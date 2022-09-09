ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider

The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.
NHL Rumors: Remaining UFAs, and the Boston Bruins

P.K. Subban – defense – Could still bring some value. Tyler Motte – left wing – Bottom-six forward that can provide some grit. Anton Stralman – defense – Played 20 minutes last season on a non-contender. Tyler Ennis – center – Can bring depth...
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
MLB Analyst Has A Warning About The Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are very clearly a much better team than we all originally thought at the beginning of the season. This is a team that essentially checks all the boxes. They have a great lineup, a nasty starting rotation, a strong bullpen, and a good defense. That’s pretty much...
Raiders Adding Former First-Round Pick to Practice Squad

It seems the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to respond as quickly as they can to the injuries suffered in Week 1. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Raiders are adding 2018 first-round pick Billy Price to the practice squad. Price, a 32-year-old center, was most recently a New...
Cardinals Writer Shares Shocking Yadier Molina Fact

Yadier Molina has been a fixture for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since he arrived on the scene in June of 2004. Molina made his MLB debut on June 3 of that year and did so at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Fast forward to 2022 and Molina is in his...
