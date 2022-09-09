Read full article on original website
Hamlet Police charge man with trafficking meth, cocaine
HAMLET — A man is facing multiple drug charges, accused of trafficking both meth and cocaine, following a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Hamlet Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, Sept. 10 and seized “a large amount of illegal narcotics, weapons, and U.S currency.”
wpde.com
Man in custody after being barricaded inside Marion County home: Deputies
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday afternoon when a deputy attempted to serve a probate court pick-up order on Rose Court in the Nichols area, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. Erwin...
Pair charged in Richmond County meth, weed bust; 2 others served outstanding warrants
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after investigators from two agencies executed a search warrant. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team and the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit on Monday, Sept. 12 searched a home on John Chavis Road, just east of the Rockingham city limit, following an investigation into multiple complaints of drug activity.
WMBF
Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man on trial in the kidnapping and shooting death of a Horry County grandmother learned his fate Wednesday morning. A federal judge found Dominique Brand guilty on all three counts, which were kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.
Man, 19, jailed in Florence County after allegedly pointing assault rifle at person in vehicle
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at someone in a vehicle and demanded money and property from a victim at gunpoint. Robert Shamari Hall, 19, remained in the Florence County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond on Tuesday, charged with attempted […]
2 homes hit by gunfire in ‘Alphabet Hill’ area of Darlington County, deputies say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Tuesday after two homes near Hartsville were hit by gunfire, according to officials. The shooting occurred on H Street in the “Alphabet Hill” community. No injuries were reported. According to deputies, the “Alphabet Hill” community was troubled with high drug and gang activity about […]
richmondobserver
Rockingham Police charge man with trying to kill brother
ROCKINGHAM — A man is being held in the Richmond County Jail, accused of trying to kill his own brother. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in reference to a gunshot victim.
Richmond County deputies recover gun stolen from S.C.
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies responding to a domestic call didn’t find any signs of assault, but they did find a stolen handgun. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a home Monday for a domestic-related issue, but after speaking with both parties, found no indication of assault.
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County medic, motorcyclist requests jury trial
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was charged in a crash that resulted in the death of a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist is requesting a jury trial, according to online court records. Jacqueline Williams filed the request for a jury trial on Wednesday, according to records. She’s charged with two counts […]
WMBF
Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office creates task force to address crimes in Alphabet Hill community following recent shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has created a task force to investigate the recent uptick in crimes in the Alphabet Hill community. On Tuesday, deputies were called to H Street, just outside of Hartsville, where two homes were hit by bullets. The sheriff’s...
richmondobserver
Cocaine, pot reportedly found during Richmond County traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies reportedly found cocaine and weed in a car pulled for a traffic violation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team pulled over 56-year-old Al Sylvester Smith, of Rockingham, on Sunday, Sept. 11 for driving with an expired registration plate. The location...
Centre Daily
Graduate of drug rehab caught dealing drugs to people in treatment, NC sheriff says
A man who graduated from a drug rehabilitation program and became a staff member there is accused of selling drugs to people in treatment at the facility, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office. “You can’t make this stuff up,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement....
cbs17
2 kids kidnapped by masked men while parents pumped gas in Raeford, sheriff’s office says
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Two kids were kidnapped while in the backseat of a car by two masked men while their parents pumped gas Tuesday night in Raeford, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening. The sheriff’s office said at approximately 11 p.m. two masked adult males...
wach.com
Man arrested, accused of using drone to deliver contraband to prisoner
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Corrections says a man is arrested after attempting to use a drone to provide contraband to a prisoner. LOCAL FIRST | Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Columbia. Officials say on Sunday, Yah'quann Gantt, 26, was charged with...
WMBF
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
wpde.com
SUV passenger involved in deadly crash with train seen waving at officer: Police report
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — An incident report in a deadly crash involving an SUV and train said a passenger from the rear side of the vehicle was waving at the officer. The report doesn't say if the person waiving was the 31-year-old woman who survived the crash that killed four people in the SUV with her.
Florence County murder suspect released from jail after posting bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County murder suspect was released from jail Monday on a $125,000 bond he was granted last month by a judge, according to online booking records. Semori Seven McKnight, 26, of Florence, was given a $125,000 surety bond on Aug. 8, according to Assistant Solicitor Ryan White. McKnight was […]
Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
wpde.com
Suspect with gun robs Dillon County Dollar General, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Dollar General in the Riverdale community of Dillon County was robbed Monday night, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said the suspect had a gun, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: Florence humane society starts petition to reopen clinic for...
New details released in North Carolina police shooting that killed young woman in July
New details are being released regarding the Fayetteville police officers involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Jada Johnson in July.
