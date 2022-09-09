Read full article on original website
Russia may use nuclear weapons after Ukraine setbacks, senior Nato and US officials warn
Russian president Vladimir Putin could deploy a nuclear strike against Ukraine after suffering humiliating defeats on the battlefield, a former senior US diplomat has warned.Rose Gottemoeller, who served as Nato’s deputy secretary general between 2016 and 2019, voiced her fears after Ukraine retook much of Kharkiv province in less than a week.Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she praised Ukraine for its successes but cautioned that the Kremlin could respond in “unpredictable” ways.“The momentum is clearly on the Ukrainian side at this moment,” Ms Gottemoeller said.“If one looks at the maps, they’re just amazing; the splotch of colour...
Ukraine's Decentralized Command Puts Russia on the Defensive
Without fighting in large formations or having every movement orchestrated from one central command hub, Ukrainian fighters leverage the element of surprise. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is well known for his ability to unite and inspire Ukrainians by directly defying Russian invaders from Kyiv. Yet Ukraine’s ability to stop, repel, and destroy attacking Russian forces could not be happening without substantial tactical proficiency.
Israeli Prime Minister Lobbies Against Iran Nuclear Deal in Berlin
Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid traveled to Germany on Sunday as part of a campaign to urge Western nations not to adopt a renewed nuclear agreement with Iran. Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid traveled to Germany on Sunday as part of a campaign to urge Western nations not to adopt a renewed nuclear agreement with Iran, days after Western leaders expressed dissatisfaction with Iran’s most recent proposals on the deal’s final text.
How U.S. Weapons Are Helping Ukraine Take Back Its Land
Pentagon officials say that Ukraine’s effective use of HIMARS strikes has provided consequential support for Ukrainian fighters now fighting to take back territory. U.S. military aid has helped Ukraine hit as many as 400 Russian targets with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), causing what the Pentagon calls a “devastating” effect and enabling Ukrainian ground forces to maneuver in support of their fast-evolving counterattack.
Should the United States Eliminate a Leg of the Nuclear Triad?
Proponents of moving to a "dyad" point to added cost savings and the risks of miscalculation or accidental launch. Could the United States sustain strategic nuclear deterrence with a dyad rather than a triad? Some members of Congress and advocates of nuclear disarmament think so. The idea faces significant bipartisan...
Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true
(CNN) — In February 1952, King George VI was found dead in his sleep by a servant delivering his morning tea at the royal retreat at Sandringham. His 25-year-old daughter, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen even before she was able to rush home from a trip to Kenya. The nation...
Russia Sees 'Major Defeat,' Ukraine Has 'Already Won': Ex-Military Leader
Igor Girkin, a former commander of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops have "already won" the war against Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of the Eastern European country on February 24, and was met with a strong defense effort from Ukraine, which was bolstered by military aid from its allies. Despite the vast size of Russia's military, Moscow has failed to achieve any major goals. Ukrainian forces launched counteroffensives in recent days in Kherson and the Kharkiv region in an effort to take back territory.
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Ukraine 'Humiliating' Putin as Russians Flee in Retreat: Former Ambassador
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, said that Ukraine's military is "humiliating" Russian President Vladimir Putin as Ukrainian officials said Sunday that they had advanced within 30 miles of the Russian border in the Kharkiv region. In a post on Telegram on Sunday, the commander of Ukraine's military, General...
Rising Sea Levels Will Swallow 650,000 American Homes by 2050: Scientists Warn
American homes are projected to be submerged by rising sea levels by 2050 amid climate change and global warming, scientists warned. A new analysis published last week indicated that hundreds of thousands of individual American properties, including houses, are under threat. The analysis showed that coastal properties are the ones...
A New Phase In The Ukraine War: The Successful Ukrainian Counteroffensive Sparks A Change In Russian Tactics.
At the end of last week, the Ukrainian government had its most successful counteroffensive since the early days of the war, when it stymied Russia’s apparent attempted coup de main in Kiev. This appears to mark a new phase in the Ukraine War: the Ukrainians have exhibited new capabilities (with plenty of NATO assistance), and the Russian government exhibited a new tack in response on Sunday, by striking civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, causing blackouts in much of the country.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia ‘almost certainly’ getting weapons from Iran and North Korea; Kyiv aims to consolidate gains
Russia has probably used Iranian drones for first time, says UK; Zelenskiy says ‘stabilisation’ ongoing in regained territory
Made in China? Why Chinese Components Were Found Inside the F-35
Despite the embarrassing nature of the component’s sourcing, given the increasing tensions between the United States and China, the risk, it seems, to the F-35 program is low to none. Though the alloy for an engine component did originate in China, there is likely no risk to the warplane.
EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable
STRASBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU's solidarity with Kyiv would be "unshakeable."
Zawahiri’s Assassination Proves the War in Afghanistan Is Far From Over
Afghanistan remains a foreign policy issue that will not “go away,” despite hopes by some that it would. A little more than a month ago, in the early morning of July 31, Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. Reaper drone over Kabul. At the time, he was taking in the morning airs upon a balcony with stunning views located in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood—(named after a leader of the attack against the British Indian mission to Afghanistan in 1841 that led to the first Anglo-Afghan war and his short-lived rule). It is a neighborhood familiar to many who served in Kabul, in a variety of capacities, during the war (2001-2021), and to those who have either fled, returned, or remain. The strike came as a bolt from the blue, and belies claims that war is over in Afghanistan; it continues with or without the U.S. or NATO-led troop presence.
Can the Air Force Shield Its New ICBM from Cyberattacks?
As part of the development process for the Sentinel missile, the Air Force has been working with Northrop Grumman to engineer new command and control systems, computing infrastructure, and networking capabilities. While senior military leaders and members of Congress cite a long list of reasons why the Pentagon needs to...
EU chief vows to halt funding for democracy offenders
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Union will freeze funding for member states flouting democratic tenets and will step up its fight against corruption, the head of the bloc's executive told her annual policy speech to European lawmakers.
New Video Shows Trump’s Pick to Run AZ Elections Accusing Pence of ‘Coup’
Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for secretary of state in Arizona, has enthusiastically championed a number of conspiracy theories—none more so than the conspiracy of a stolen 2020 election, which is the animating force behind his campaign to run Arizona’s elections.But in a recent campaign speech, Finchem pushed the envelope, even by his own standards.Just days before he won the August primary, Finchem was caught on tape blaming former Vice President Mike Pence for everything from orchestrating a “coup” to unseat Donald Trump after Jan. 6, to allegedly spying on the Trump campaign in 2016, to scheming to “steal” the...
Trump Lied About Secret Service Concerns to Throw Off New York AG
In confidential court documents, former President Donald Trump tried to squirm his way out of taking a trip to the New York Attorney General’s office last month, telling a judge that the Secret Service had security concerns about the AG’s office, according to two sources familiar with the matter.In the days before his Aug. 10 deposition, according to those two sources and a third person familiar with the discussions, Trump’s legal team asked that the contentious interview at the AG’s office be relocated to a more comfortable, convenient spot for the former president: Trump Tower.The excuse appalled those who read...
