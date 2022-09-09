Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy makes surprise visit to recaptured Izium; Russia ‘almost certainly’ using weapons from Iran
Zelenskiy compares situation in Izium to Bucha; Russia has probably used Iranian drones for first time, says UK
US News and World Report
Russian Nationalists Rage After Stunning Setback in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian nationalists called angrily on Sunday for President Vladimir Putin to make immediate changes to ensure ultimate victory in the Ukraine war, a day after Moscow was forced to abandon its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Russia's worst...
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Likely Ordered Troops' Withdrawal From Kharkiv Region
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Monday that Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River. The UK defence ministry said in a regular update that Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of...
US News and World Report
Mexican President Previews Ukraine Peace Plan After Criticizing U.N
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said his government would present a plan to the United Nations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, moments after criticizing the world body and calling for it to be reformed. Lopez Obrador, who expounds on the virtues of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Putin Calls for Calm as Azerbaijan and Armenia Engage in Deadliest Clashes Since 2020
TBILISI (Reuters) -At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to appeal for calm. Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring former Soviet states, blamed each other for the...
US News and World Report
French President Macron: France Has Lost a 'National Treasure' With Death of Godard
PARIS (Reuters) - France has lost a "national treasure" with the death of film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of the country's New Wave cinema, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. "Jean-Luc Godard (was) the most iconoclast of the New Wave filnmakers (...) We lose a national treasure (...),"...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz, Russia's Putin Discuss Ukraine in Phone Call
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict in Ukraine based on a ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops as soon as possible, a German government spokesperson said. In the...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-As War Began, Putin Rejected a Ukraine Peace Deal Recommended by His Aide: Sources
PARIS (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Mulls Hitting China With Sanctions if It Invades Taiwan—Report
Discussions about a possible sanctions package are said to be in their early stages.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Hails Snowballing Offensive, Blames Russia for Blackouts
KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area. Ukrainian officials accused retreating Russian forces of launching...
US News and World Report
China Reaps Energy Windfall as West Shuns Russian Supplies
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China is buying more and less expensive energy supplies from Russia this year, reaping the benefits of a plunge in European purchases just when Beijing needs it most as the Ukraine crisis pushes Moscow in search of alternative markets. The growing cooperation, to be further deepened with...
US News and World Report
Russian State Media Grapples With Kharkiv Defeats
LONDON (Reuters) - Commentators on Russian state television have been forced to go off script by Ukrainian forces' swift advance in the country's Kharkiv region and Moscow's rapid retreat. Since the beginning of what Russia calls its “special military operation”, belligerent guests on state television talk shows typically have tried...
US News and World Report
Russian Defence Ministry Says Its Forces Conducting Air Strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region -RIA
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Monday said that Russian forces were conducting air strikes on Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported. The Defence Ministry on Sunday published a map showing its forces had abandoned almost all of Kharkiv region, after a lightning Ukrainian...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-U.S. Weighs China Sanctions to Deter Taiwan Action, Taiwan Presses EU
TAIPEI/FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The sources said the deliberations in Washington and Taipei's...
US News and World Report
'Putin Will Fail, Europe Will Prevail', Says EU Chief
STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values. "This is about autocracy against democracy," Ursula von der Leyen,...
US News and World Report
Venezuela Inflation Accelerates to 8.2% M/m in August
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's monthly inflation rate increased to 8.2% in August from 7.5% in July, according to data released on Tuesday by the country's central bank. According to Reuters calculations, this takes Venezuela's year-on-year figure to 114.1%, the highest in Latin America. Inflation figures had improved briefly in July,...
US News and World Report
US: Russia Spent $300M to Covertly Influence World Politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. The cable released Tuesday cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia's global covert...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Forces Russia to Retreat
The Kremlin’s war council on Monday briefed President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s “supreme commander in chief,” about the dramatic events taking place in Ukraine over the last day to include reports that forces loyal to Kyiv on two fronts had repelled Russian forces and retaken key territory.
US News and World Report
Smugglers Put Migrants in Suitcases, Empty Water Tanks, U.S. Prosecutors Allege
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. authorities unveiled indictments on Tuesday of a lucrative human smuggling operation that allegedly included moving migrants in suitcases and water tanks from the U.S.-Mexico border, as the Biden administration cracks down on groups fueling a record number of border crossings. Eight people, mostly U.S. citizens, were...
US News and World Report
Trump Ally Wins Bid to Bar Photos of 'Lavish Properties' From Foreign Agent Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that prosecutors cannot show pictures of "lavish properties" owned by Tom Barrack, a former top fundraiser for Donald Trump, at Barrack's upcoming trial on charges of acting as an illegal foreign agent. Barrack, a former private equity executive who prosecutors...
Comments / 0