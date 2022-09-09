Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions
(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
US News and World Report
No Delay for Trump Organization Criminal Tax Fraud Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New...
US News and World Report
Ohio Man Sentenced for Threatening, Stalking Actress Eva LaRue
(Reuters) - An Ohio man, who was accused of threatening and stalking television actress Eva LaRue and her daughter for 12 years, was sentenced to over three years in federal prison, prosecutors said. The 12-year campaign of harassment by James David Rogers, 58, of Ohio, via letters and phone calls...
US News and World Report
Trump Ally Wins Bid to Bar Photos of 'Lavish Properties' From Foreign Agent Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that prosecutors cannot show pictures of "lavish properties" owned by Tom Barrack, a former top fundraiser for Donald Trump, at Barrack's upcoming trial on charges of acting as an illegal foreign agent. Barrack, a former private equity executive who prosecutors...
