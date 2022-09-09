One dead after big fall in Colorado mountains

This map shows the general area of the accident, with the accident occurring while the climber was descending Blanca Peak. Map Credit: ©2022 Google Maps.

According to a representative from Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, a climber died on Wednesday after falling several hundred feet during a descent from Blanca Peak. He was climbing the standard route up Blanca Peak from Lake Como Road.

UPDATE: As more information has been released regarding this accident, this article has been updated to provide more detail, including specifying the route the climber was using.

This route is a class two route, though some of the moves can feel like they're class three, especially when deviating the slightest bit from the route. Exposure is present.

Blanca Peak is part of the Sangre de Cristo range, which is located in southern Colorado and known for being remote and rugged. This mountain is flanked by Little Bear Peak and Ellingwood Point. Lake Como Road, which was used by search and rescue on this mission, is one of the most difficult roads to travel in the state.

This death follows another backcountry death that took place on Aspen-area Capitol Peak last Saturday, in which an experienced climber fell 900 feet.