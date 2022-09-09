ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

kpug1170.com

Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Bellingham and other parts of Whatcom County, but a reprieve is coming soon. The Northwest Clean Air Agency reports air quality in Bellingham is currently “moderate.”. They advise that unusually sensitive people should limit outdoor activity and...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Cooler weather and clearer skies on tap for Western WA

A series of wildfires throughout Washington state have caused air quality in the area to suffer, but more favorable weather conditions are ahead, according to meteorologist Cliff Mass. There is an upper-level pressure wave bringing clouds and a light sprinkle to the area, helping to clear out smoke from the...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Relief from wildfire smoke’s impact on air quality could begin today (Sunday)

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office said early Sunday, September 11th, that a transition to back to westerly winds was already beginning and is expected to increase during the remainder of the day. This is expected stop the flow of wildfire smoke from the east as well as push out smoke already in the area.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: One more day of fire danger, bad air quality

SEATTLE - Air quality remains poor around the North Sound region today, but we're already seeing improving conditions for Central and South Puget Sound. Smoke will clear for much of Puget Sound by Monday morning, but haze will continue for communities immediately surrounding wildfires (like the Bolt Creek Fire along the King/Snohomish County line).
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Bellingham parking has been 'free' — but not for long

For residents and workers in downtown Bellingham, it might be the city’s worst-kept secret: Parking enforcement is lax — and that’s putting it mildly. People who park downtown who were interviewed for this story didn’t want to be identified, fearing the city would target their cars or businesses for failing to pay at metered spaces. But they all had the same message: People may as well park for free in downtown’s paid parking areas because they won’t get a ticket.
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Evacuations still in place for Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Level 3 mandatory evacuations have been issued in areas near Skykomish as firefighters and other agencies battle the Bolt Creek Fire. As of Sunday, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says around 50% of people asked to evacuate have actually done so. No deaths or injuries have been reported yet.
SKYKOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
KING COUNTY, WA

