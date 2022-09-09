ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 8-12

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. 11:55 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a Westmorland resident saying a man came to her father’s door asking for water, then threw a rock through the window.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

There’s a New Sheriff (Police Chief) in Town

HOLTVILLE — Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Conkey has taken over as Holtville’s new police chief following the promotion of former chief, Sgt. Roy Patterson. Chief Conkey was introduced to the public during the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday night, Sept. 12. Imperial County Undersheriff and...
HOLTVILLE, CA
thedesertreview.com

TS Kay causes havoc as she passes the Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY — From flooded elementary schools to I-8 closing, Tropical Storm Kay's remnants left her mark in the Imperial Valley Friday. The southwestern section of the County took the greater hit as several of El Centro’s main streets were flooded and therefore closed. The California Highway Patrol shutoff I-8 westbound as large and small boulders were washed from their nesting place and landed on the freeway in an unusual rockslide.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Semi-truck and motorcycle fatal collision in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), a semi-truck struck a motorcycle on State Route 111 on September 14, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 40-year-old man was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Imperial County, CA
KYMA News 11

Yuma Fire Department strike team return from Fairview Fire

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and Imperial Valley strike team were demobilized from the Fairview Fire in Hemet, California and the YFD team came back to Yuma safely around 3:30 p.m. on September 12. The post Yuma Fire Department strike team return from Fairview Fire appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Imperial County Area Agency on Aging is now accepting applications

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (ICAAA) announced that it is accepting applications for an At-Large member position on their Advisory Council. Currently, the ICAAA has one vacant At-Large member position, and such persons would be representative of senior interest from the community at...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Calexico candidate forum canceled due to City Manager recalling permit

CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico, in partnership with The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, is disappointed to announce that the Calexico candidate forum previously scheduled for September 19, 2022, has been canceled. City Manager Esperanza Colio and Mayor Xavier Moreno recalled the permit that allowed the Chamber of Commerce to use the City Council Chambers for the candidate forum. No explanation or reason was given for the recall.
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

BESD receives update on La Paloma Middle School Construction

BRAWLEY — A construction update for the new La Paloma Middle School was presented before the Board Members of the Brawley Elementary School District at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 13. The update was presented by Jimmie Sanders and Nielsen Construction who first broke ground late last month.
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

IID reports fraudulent activity targeting its customers

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District wishes to alert the public that fraudulent activity is on the rise and being reported by its customers. In the last few days, the district has received calls from customers reporting that unscrupulous individuals are threatening to disconnect the customer’s electric service if immediate payment is not made.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial Valley resident escapes attempted kidnapping

EL CENTRO — On Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers responded to an attempted kidnapping near 2000 South Cottonwood. A juvenile female informed officers two males wearing hooded sweatshirts had pulled her into a dark-colored SUV. The juvenile told officers she was able to jump out of the vehicle a block away and escape.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Home Grown: Cotton harvest in full swing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, Cotton harvest is in full swing in both Yuma County and Imperial County. Yuma County grows about 12-thousand acres of cotton per year, which is harvested from now until mid- October. Tuesday morning, Jacob Ware, of Ware farms, ran the cotton picker in Bard, California. Ware says The post Home Grown: Cotton harvest in full swing appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Power outages in Yuma County

(KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Public Service (APS), there is a power outage affecting the area of San Luis, Arizona. APS said power line(s) are down from Las Brisas St. to A St. and Sality Canal Rd. to 8th St. in San Luis, Arizona. UPDATE: Power lines are now...
SAN LUIS, AZ

