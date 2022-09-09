Read full article on original website
Related
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 8-12
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. 11:55 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a Westmorland resident saying a man came to her father’s door asking for water, then threw a rock through the window.
holtvilletribune.com
There’s a New Sheriff (Police Chief) in Town
HOLTVILLE — Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Conkey has taken over as Holtville’s new police chief following the promotion of former chief, Sgt. Roy Patterson. Chief Conkey was introduced to the public during the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday night, Sept. 12. Imperial County Undersheriff and...
thedesertreview.com
TS Kay causes havoc as she passes the Valley
IMPERIAL COUNTY — From flooded elementary schools to I-8 closing, Tropical Storm Kay's remnants left her mark in the Imperial Valley Friday. The southwestern section of the County took the greater hit as several of El Centro’s main streets were flooded and therefore closed. The California Highway Patrol shutoff I-8 westbound as large and small boulders were washed from their nesting place and landed on the freeway in an unusual rockslide.
kyma.com
Semi-truck and motorcycle fatal collision in Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), a semi-truck struck a motorcycle on State Route 111 on September 14, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 40-year-old man was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma Fire Department strike team return from Fairview Fire
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and Imperial Valley strike team were demobilized from the Fairview Fire in Hemet, California and the YFD team came back to Yuma safely around 3:30 p.m. on September 12. The post Yuma Fire Department strike team return from Fairview Fire appeared first on KYMA.
Road construction on US 95 begins on Sept. 20
Starting Tuesday, September 20 at 8pm, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reconstructing the US 95 road. The post Road construction on US 95 begins on Sept. 20 appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Imperial County Area Agency on Aging is now accepting applications
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (ICAAA) announced that it is accepting applications for an At-Large member position on their Advisory Council. Currently, the ICAAA has one vacant At-Large member position, and such persons would be representative of senior interest from the community at...
thedesertreview.com
Calexico candidate forum canceled due to City Manager recalling permit
CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico, in partnership with The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, is disappointed to announce that the Calexico candidate forum previously scheduled for September 19, 2022, has been canceled. City Manager Esperanza Colio and Mayor Xavier Moreno recalled the permit that allowed the Chamber of Commerce to use the City Council Chambers for the candidate forum. No explanation or reason was given for the recall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedesertreview.com
BESD receives update on La Paloma Middle School Construction
BRAWLEY — A construction update for the new La Paloma Middle School was presented before the Board Members of the Brawley Elementary School District at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 13. The update was presented by Jimmie Sanders and Nielsen Construction who first broke ground late last month.
Quechan Indian Tribe advises community to prepare a basic emergency supply kit for safety
The Quechan Tribal Council and Emergency Management Team advises Quechan tribal members and the community to prepare for possible flooding, power outages due to the possible outcomes of Hurricane Kay and to prepare an emergency supply kit. The post Quechan Indian Tribe advises community to prepare a basic emergency supply kit for safety appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
IID reports fraudulent activity targeting its customers
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District wishes to alert the public that fraudulent activity is on the rise and being reported by its customers. In the last few days, the district has received calls from customers reporting that unscrupulous individuals are threatening to disconnect the customer’s electric service if immediate payment is not made.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley resident escapes attempted kidnapping
EL CENTRO — On Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers responded to an attempted kidnapping near 2000 South Cottonwood. A juvenile female informed officers two males wearing hooded sweatshirts had pulled her into a dark-colored SUV. The juvenile told officers she was able to jump out of the vehicle a block away and escape.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Imperial County needing election workers for the general election on November 8
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters are needing election, poll workers and inspectors to help with the General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The post Imperial County needing election workers for the general election on November 8 appeared first on KYMA.
Home Grown: Cotton harvest in full swing
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, Cotton harvest is in full swing in both Yuma County and Imperial County. Yuma County grows about 12-thousand acres of cotton per year, which is harvested from now until mid- October. Tuesday morning, Jacob Ware, of Ware farms, ran the cotton picker in Bard, California. Ware says The post Home Grown: Cotton harvest in full swing appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Thirteen defendants charged in Imperial Valley takedown of drug trafficking network
SAN DIEGO — An indictment was unsealed in federal court on September 8 charging 10 alleged members of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution network with drug trafficking and money laundering offenses. In addition, three more related defendants were charged today via complaint with drug trafficking offenses. In a coordinated...
Border Patrol seized narcotics worth more than $200K
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman accused of smuggling narcotics. The post Border Patrol seized narcotics worth more than $200K appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Power outages in Yuma County
(KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Public Service (APS), there is a power outage affecting the area of San Luis, Arizona. APS said power line(s) are down from Las Brisas St. to A St. and Sality Canal Rd. to 8th St. in San Luis, Arizona. UPDATE: Power lines are now...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No triple digit temps, and some breezy conditions potentially on the way
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thunderstorm activity today will be primarily limited to the. higher terrain of south-central Arizona as drier air begins moving into the region. Wednesday through Saturday, dry air will preclude storm chances region wide. It will feel less muggy as well. Modest. storm chances return to...
YRMC updates visitation guidelines
The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced that they have updated visitation guidelines. The post YRMC updates visitation guidelines appeared first on KYMA.
