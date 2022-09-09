Read full article on original website
Kelly's Olympian Launches an R&B Night, Sheer Mag Shines on Mississippi
Is there anything better at ushering in the rainy season than the desperation of smoky skies and rapidly declining air quality? Best to celebrate this brief respite of this dry-ass summer—now that the smoke is clearing and we can see the friggin blue sky again—by gearing up for two exciting shows and reveling in all the new material from Portland rapper Milc.
Fall Arts 2022: The Portland Mercury Reintroduces Portland's Art Scene
"It's like in that Jay-Z song Dirt off Your Shoulder," I told my boss. "'Allow me to reintroduce' Portland's art scene." The whole pitch would have gone better if I'd just stopped there, and not tried to explain Jay-Z's '90s era "Hov" nickname. Much like the motherfucking greatest, Portland's art...
FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See Kehlani, Fuerza Regida, Korn, and Evanescence!
Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
Portland Comedy Apocalypse
The idea was simple enough: Talk to five comedians about the pandemic. Find out how they see Portland's changing comedy scene. While it seems easy to ask that now, we couldn't have written this piece six months ago. Coming off the winter surge—no one could say where Portland comedy was going.
Good Morning, News: Explosive Ping Pong Balls Fight Fires, Portland's Art Scene is Back, and What Went Down at the Emmys
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Goooood morning, Portland! Let's get right...
The Portland Art Museum's Perspectives celebrates photographers of color who captured the 2020 George Floyd protests, but images of police violence are strangely absent.
As a journalist who spent months attending and documenting Portland's unprecedented civil rights protests of 2020, I was warned that the Portland Art Museum (PAM)'s current photography exhibit, Perspectives, would bring a rush of emotions. On display through November 13, the curated exhibit offers a glimpse through the lenses of...
Good Morning, News: New Wolf Fam Alert, Oregon Landlords Can Raise Rent by 15 Percent, and Another Perspective on Perspectives
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Things are looking...
A Decade of the Portland Film Festival
It was nearly a decade ago that Paste called the Portland Film Festival (PFF) a “rising star” that “reflects the beautiful, crazy, eclectic, nutty city it lives in.” Now, going into their tenth year, the festival is looking to make the most of 2022, with additional films and more opportunities for audiences to connect. Clocking in at ten days, the celebration in October will be the longest PFF yet.
Your Guide to Fall 2022 Arts Events in Portland
Fall Arts 2022: The Portland Mercury Reintroduces Portland's Art Scene. Cooler weather calls for ducking inside, whether it's to catch a film at the cinema, see your favorite artist light up the stage in a dark venue, take in a lecture, or peruse an art show. To keep you supplied with a steady dose of culture, we’ve rounded up the most noteworthy arts events this season, from Jonathan Van Ness to Florence + The Machine with Japanese Breakfast and from To Kill a Mockingbird to the Portland Book Festival.
Portland Art Galleries, a Reintroduction
Whether you're new to Portland or haven't left your house in a while, fall is a great time to refamiliarize yourself with the multitude of spaces that make up Portland's effervescent art ecology. Since the city has a longstanding history of being home to artists, makers, and all types of creatives, this list could get vast fast. Instead, here's a partial overview highlighting some upcoming shows that we think look particularly neat. And we’ll explain a little about the galleries as we go.
Skaters Dust Off Plans for Steel Bridge Skatepark
Home to the nationally-acclaimed Burnside Skatepark and pandemic-success Secret Roller Disco, Portland’s skateboarding and roller skating scene is vibrant and burgeoning—and local skaters have a plan they believe will make it even better. “As awesome as our skate scene is here in Portland, I think we’re missing out...
Good Morning, News: Oregon Air Quality on the Mend, Seattle Teachers Strike Continues, and Ukrainians Return to Seized Homes
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. - Southeast Portland’s Arleta Triangle has...
Confluence
Hi Portland, Hope you are well. It's interesting to see how quickly they get scared and try to back out of the positions they've been digging into for years. I think it's from a total lack of self-awareness or introspection. I'm sure we can blame at least a little bit on our shallow social media culture which reinforces idol projection and actively penalizes deep thinking or reflection. Everyone is responsible for their own behavior, but we can also already look back and see many of the factors that pushed those without the benefits of a strong moral character into destructive situations. I think it's important for us to be compassionate and understand while still recognizing that an accurate accounting of reality is key to the healthy functioning of any person or group. I know there are alot of people waking up scared to what they may have enabled, supported, or participated in over these last —muffled— years, so please keep in mind that grounding and centering yourself on the objective experience and it's complete context is always helpful when trying to cope with big feelings or confusing crosstalk. For those of you who are scared, I'm not going to tell you not to be, but I hope you find the courage to embrace a truthful reality whatever that means. The sooner we recognize what really happened and how, the sooner we can earnestly start building better communities together.
Portland Street Response is Still Banned From Responding to Suicide Calls or Entering Buildings
Six months after expanding citywide, Portland Street Response (PSR) staff are still limited from responding to some of the most basic crises. In April, a report on PSR—the city's unarmed response team focused on non-violent mental health crises and other behavioral issues—explained that the city must negotiate with law enforcement unions before allowing PSR staff to respond to certain 911 calls. Those calls include anything involving a suicide threat, involving someone who is inside a building, involving a weapon, and involving a person who is obstructing traffic.
City to Pay $85,000 to Settle Retailiation Lawsuit Filed by Police Captain
Portland City Council will vote Wednesday to pay $84,000 to settle a 2020 lawsuit filed by a member of Portland Police Bureau (PPB) accusing the city of employment discrimination and retaliation. James Crooker, who now serves as a Police Captain, made a slate of allegations against city and PPB leadership...
“911 We Don’t Have Time For Your Emergency”
Thank you Multnomah County 911 for the twenty minute wait this afternoon, when it was obvious that a neighbor had overdosed. As I waited with your recorded message asking me to stay in the line, I am grateful that an entire apartment complex sprang into action: checking the pulse, sitting neighbor up, tending to very obvious signs of impact on both head and body, cleaning up the vomit and urine he lay in, getting him to drink water, cleaning him up, dignity out the window as we redressed him, a mumbling and incoherent dead weight. I guess from now on, I’ll just call the fire department up the street directly instead of wasting time, waiting for someone to take an emergency call. Thankfully my neighbor is now in the hospital and is alive. But what the fuck? I’m embarrassed for YOU! Twenty minutes. Let that sink in.
