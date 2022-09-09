Read full article on original website
Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
Illinois SAFE-T Act which will end cash bail explained
Illinois will be the first state in the nation to end cash bail, which is sparking concern that more criminals could be out on the street.
Illinois SAFE-T Act sparks concern that more criminals will be let go
We've been talking a lot about Illinois' SAFE-T Act. DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin joined FOX 32 Chicago to break down both sides of the cash bail system.
Illinois sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest
The 2015 effort, Project Oklahoma, has led to the identification of 355 men — including Jacobson — who were killed when their ship was hit by at least nine torpedoes.
More buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago Friday
More buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived at Chicago’s Union Station on Friday. It marks the fourth time since last Wednesday that the city has welcomed dozens of migrants at a time.
Fourth wave of immigrants arrives in Chicago from Texas
More buses carrying migrants from Texas are expected to arrive at Chicago’s Union Station on Friday. It marks the fourth time since last Wednesday that the city has welcomed dozens of migrants at a time.
Tax rebate payments go out to millions of Illinoisans
CHICAGO - With early voting set to begin in two weeks, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that roughly six million Illinois taxpayers will soon receive rebate checks of up to $700 each. It's a one-time program approved as part of the governor's election year state budget. "This $1.8 billion in...
Fall-like weather and more rain expected today across Chicagoland
CHICAGO - We are still under the influence of a slow-moving low pressure area which means showers will return this morning to much of the area. Rainfall amounts will not be as much as yesterday but river rises still need to be monitored for minor impacts. Expect it to be cool and breezy, too, with highs only in the mid-60s. Tonight, the showers pull away.
