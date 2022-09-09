ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Tax rebate payments go out to millions of Illinoisans

CHICAGO - With early voting set to begin in two weeks, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that roughly six million Illinois taxpayers will soon receive rebate checks of up to $700 each. It's a one-time program approved as part of the governor's election year state budget. "This $1.8 billion in...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Fall-like weather and more rain expected today across Chicagoland

CHICAGO - We are still under the influence of a slow-moving low pressure area which means showers will return this morning to much of the area. Rainfall amounts will not be as much as yesterday but river rises still need to be monitored for minor impacts. Expect it to be cool and breezy, too, with highs only in the mid-60s. Tonight, the showers pull away.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy