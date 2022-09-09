Read full article on original website
Major Donors Reportedly Want This Big-Time Head Coach at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s very unlikely that Neal Brown can save his job at West Virginia after an 0-2 start and a loss to Kansas at home. Several names have popped up as a potential replacement for Brown following this season, but one big-time name has really gathered momentum in the past couple of days.
West Virginia Basketball Season Doesn’t Look Much Brighter Than Football This Year
Morgantown, West Virginia – Recent Hall of Fame inductee Bob Huggins has never liked to find players in the transfer portal, but Huggins landed a top ten transfer class, adding Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint, South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson, Texas transfer Tre Mitchell and Washington transfer Emmitt Matthews, Jr., as well as JUCO additions Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr.
Talks Inside the West Virginia Athletic Department Heating Up
Morgantown, West Virginia – Talks within the West Virginia Athletic Department have intensified as the top brass tries to clean up the mess after the Mountaineers’ first 0-2 start since 1979. While much of the attention and blame from fans has been placed on head coach Neal Brown,...
Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
Neal Brown Speaks For First Time Since Embarrassing Kansas Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – After starting the season 0-2 with losses against Pitt and Kansas, you would think that West Virginia head coach Neal Brown would be ready to make changes for the rest of the year. However, today in his first press conference since losing to Kansas at home, Brown said much of the same.
Is Everything Lining Up Perfectly for the Return of the Prodigal Son?
Morgantown, West Virginia – If Rich Rodriguez was asked to return to Morgantown to be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, he would take it in a heartbeat. Rodriguez, now 59, has admitted that leaving West Virginia University for Michigan in 2007 was a mistake and although he’s happy enough as the head coach at Jacksonville State, a potential opportunity to come home and make things right would simply be too delicious for him to pass up.
ESPN Predicts Disastrous Season for West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to the worst start since 1979 at 0-2, losing at Pitt and at home against Kansas in the the first two games of the season. Unfortunately, it looks like it will only get worse for the Mountaineers. At this...
