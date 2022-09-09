Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
virginiamercury.com
Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines
• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
wina.com
Ryan to UVA community: We will “find out who did this and . . . hold them accountable”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – University of Virginia Police continue their search for the person who draped a noose around the neck of the Homer statue on the Lawn late Wednesday night.The noose was noticed by security early Thursday morning with security video identifying when it happened. President Jim Ryan...
WHSV
Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Richmond Avenue is closed from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive due to downed power lines. According to Staunton Police, the downed lines are a result of a hit and run. The incident is still being investigated. No charges have been filed yet. There are no known...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville photographer reflects on moment captured with the queen
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a Charlottesville man is reflecting on the moments he shared with her, and how it impacted his hometown. Photographer Jim Carpenter had a front row seat when the queen made her first visit to Charlottesville in...
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
WDBJ7.com
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
Facebook message closes entire school system, sheriffs says
The county also closed the central school office and canceled after-school activities and Monday's school board meeting.
wfxrtv.com
2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
WHSV
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle incident on southbound I-81 about a half-mile north of Route 616 at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. According to VSP, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck towing a camper was heading south on I-81 when it...
Man pleads guilty to shooting man in Farmville auto dealership armed robbery
A man is potentially facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the leg during an armed robbery of a Farmville auto dealership in 2020.
Fire at assisted living facility in Albemarle County under investigation
A fire that broke out in an assisted living facility in Albemarle County is currently under investigation by the local Fire Marshal.
