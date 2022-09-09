Is Lifetime’s Are My Friends Killers? Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The fourth episode of FX on Hulu’s thriller series ‘The Patient,’ titled ‘Company,’ follows the aftermath of Sam Fortner’s decision to abduct the “restaurant guy” to kill him. After bringing the man to the basement of his house, Sam informs Alan Strauss that he is going to kill the man soon. Alan, who tries to contain Sam’s murderous rage, asks him to do whatever he says since he is the expert. Sam’s mother Candace Fortner lets the therapist know that Sam “was just Sam” always, indicating that his homicidal urges may not be the result of his troubled childhood entirely. The episode ends with the restaurant guy’s life hanging by a thread and here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO