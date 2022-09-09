ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honda launches plan to electrify motorcycle fleet

Honda said it is targeting annual sales of 1 million units over the next five years and 3.5 million units, about 15 percent of total sales, by 2030. Most models will be commuter scooters for the Asian and European markets, while four “Fun EV” models are expected to debut in the U.S., Europe and Japan.
