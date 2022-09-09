Read full article on original website
Former Goldman Sachs Executive Says Bitcoin and Crypto Bottom Already In, Predicts Big Shift in Macro Backdrop
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal thinks the bottom is in for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and the overall crypto markets. The Real Vision chief executive says in a new YouTube video that traders and investors should look 12 to 18 months ahead as asset markets tend to price the future.
Institutional Investors Pull Out of Ethereum (ETH) Ahead of Merge As Jitters Arise: CoinShares
A leading crypto asset manager says large institutional investors are backing out of Ethereum (ETH) as the merge approaches. In their latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares suggests investors may have anxiety over the outcome of the smart contract platform’s highly-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake (PoS). “Digital asset...
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Collapse Says Historically Accurate Indicator Suggests BTC in New Phase
A popular crypto analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) May 2021 collapse says a historically accurate indicator has flipped bullish. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 125,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s weekly moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has crossed below its “zero-line.”. Previous MACD crosses below...
Crypto Trader Who Nailed Bitcoin Collapse in 2018 Predicts Big BTC Shift – Here’s His Target
The veteran crypto trader who predicted Bitcoin’s crash during the 2018 bear market is warning that a similar type of meltdown could be on the horizon for BTC. Seasoned trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin appears to be following its price action of May of this year when it showed signs of recovery before eventually breaking down.
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Strong Rallies for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bottom believes that BTC and Ethereum (ETH) are gearing up for steep price rallies. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,900 followers that Bitcoin has completed a five-wave rally on the four-hour chart and is now likely poised for a corrective move back down to the $20,000 level.
$290,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated As Inflation Data Pummels Markets
Nearly $300 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have disappeared from the markets as inflation continues to surge. According to crypto data aggregator Coinglass, the digital assets market is in the middle of a massive liquidation. Liquidations that move markets happen when large numbers of traders have...
Huge Institutional Money Could Flow Into Ethereum (ETH) Post Merge, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why
A widely followed crypto analyst says that institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH) could grow after the second-largest digital asset by market cap transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. While explaining why he is holding Ethereum, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the second-largest crypto asset...
US Congressman Slams Crypto, Says Government May Have Opportunity To Gain Control Over Digital Assets
A US Congressman who has a reputation for being a vocal critic of crypto says an opportunity may arise where the government could take back power over digital assets. In a new CNBC interview, Representative Brad Sherman of Southern California says now is not the time to ban crypto but highlights that he sees a scenario where the government could crack down on the nascent asset class.
Here Are Top Five Countries With the Most Progressive Outlook on Crypto Tax: Analytics Firm Coincub
A new report from a leading analytics firm is shedding light on the most tax-friendly countries in the world for crypto investors. In a report from Coincub, the firm creates a ranking by awarding positive scores of five points to any aspect of crypto income that is free from tax such as crypto income gains or crypto capital gains.
Here’s How Ethereum’s Upcoming Transition Will Affect Its Token Supply, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A prominent market intelligence firm says that the amount of Ethereum (ETH) issued per block will significantly decrease after the leading altcoin transitions to a proof-of-stake mechanism. New research from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock reveals what to expect from the leading smart contract platform’s upcoming merge. “Ethereum will be...
SEC to Add Office of Crypto Assets in Response to Rapid Growth of Digital Asset Industry
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is addressing a recent rise in crypto filings by opening up a new office related to digital assets. In a new press release, the SEC says it’s set to add a new Office of Crypto Assets to its Division of Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP).
Here’s a $16,000,000,000,000 Blockchain Opportunity for 2030, According to Consulting Giant BCG
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) believes that blockchain technology presents a massive business opportunity by 2030. The global consulting giant says in a new report that “on-chain asset tokenization” can help address the challenge posed by asset illiquidity. According to Boston Consulting Group, the value of tokenized assets worldwide...
Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama Says Bitcoin Is Not a Store of Value, Warns BTC Will Blow Up at Some Point
American economist and 2013 Nobel laureate in Economic Sciences Eugene Fama says that he sees only one instance where Bitcoin (BTC) could have intrinsic value. In a new interview on Kitco News, Fama, who some consider the father of modern finance says that Bitcoin may be of value if it is used as money.
One Altcoin May Replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Number One Meme Coin, Says Analytics Firm
The crypto analytics firm Santiment argues that one controversial altcoin could replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the most prominent memecoin. In a new analysis, a Santiment analyst known as mtkachuk says the native token of the original Terra blockchain, Luna Classic (LUNC), now holds the “meme king crown.”
Binance Says One Crypto Sector Transforming Revenue Models and Securing Prominent Spot in Culture
Crypto exchange Binance says one crypto sector is changing the way big brands do business and connect with their communities. Binance says in a new blog post that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are transforming the way companies look at memberships and loyalty programs. “Popular brands, including sports organizations, can use NFT-based...
Guarda Staking Platform – Stake and Earn Up to 20%
Guarda Wallet announced the launch of its staking platform. The platform allows users to earn rewards for participating in the network and securing it. This is a significant development for Guarda, as it looks to provide more value to its users and grow its ecosystem. More information on the staking...
Crypto Lobbyist Group Tells SEC Its Time for Bitcoin ETF, Says Regulator Is Inconsistent With Policy
A crypto lobbyist group is telling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its inconsistent policies render it difficult to create a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). In a new report, the Chamber of Digital Commerce says it’s time for the SEC to approve a Bitcoin ETF after it...
Coin Bureau Host Predicts Major Growth for Crypto Sector, Names One Altcoin To Watch
The host of popular YouTube crypto channel Coin Bureau is naming an “interesting” blockchain gaming platform that he says he’s got on his radar. In a new video update, the pseudonymous analyst known as Guy says that the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem Gala (GALA) saw a significant decline as a result of the bear market, but the platform remains one of the most promising projects in the space.
Big Things Happening Soon for Bitcoin (BTC), According to Popular Crypto Trader – Here’s Why
A popular crypto strategist and trader says a potential shift that could end Bitcoin’s (BTC) multi-month downtrend is on the horizon. Crypto analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 69,200 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is on the verge of taking out its diagonal resistance that has kept the market bearish since November 2021.
Open Source Nonprofit Linux Foundation Announces Intent To Form Initiative Supporting Digital Wallet Development
Linux Foundation, the leading consortium promoting open source technology, is launching a collaborative project that will support the interoperability of digital wallets. In a new statement, the non-profit organization announces its intention to form the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), an initiative that will engage leading companies and organizations to develop a software that anyone can use to build interoperable, secure and privacy-protecting digital wallets.
