Congress & Courts

dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Collapse Says Historically Accurate Indicator Suggests BTC in New Phase

A popular crypto analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) May 2021 collapse says a historically accurate indicator has flipped bullish. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 125,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s weekly moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has crossed below its “zero-line.”. Previous MACD crosses below...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Who Nailed Bitcoin Collapse in 2018 Predicts Big BTC Shift – Here’s His Target

The veteran crypto trader who predicted Bitcoin’s crash during the 2018 bear market is warning that a similar type of meltdown could be on the horizon for BTC. Seasoned trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin appears to be following its price action of May of this year when it showed signs of recovery before eventually breaking down.
dailyhodl.com

$290,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated As Inflation Data Pummels Markets

Nearly $300 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have disappeared from the markets as inflation continues to surge. According to crypto data aggregator Coinglass, the digital assets market is in the middle of a massive liquidation. Liquidations that move markets happen when large numbers of traders have...
dailyhodl.com

Huge Institutional Money Could Flow Into Ethereum (ETH) Post Merge, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why

A widely followed crypto analyst says that institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH) could grow after the second-largest digital asset by market cap transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. While explaining why he is holding Ethereum, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the second-largest crypto asset...
dailyhodl.com

US Congressman Slams Crypto, Says Government May Have Opportunity To Gain Control Over Digital Assets

A US Congressman who has a reputation for being a vocal critic of crypto says an opportunity may arise where the government could take back power over digital assets. In a new CNBC interview, Representative Brad Sherman of Southern California says now is not the time to ban crypto but highlights that he sees a scenario where the government could crack down on the nascent asset class.
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How Ethereum’s Upcoming Transition Will Affect Its Token Supply, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

A prominent market intelligence firm says that the amount of Ethereum (ETH) issued per block will significantly decrease after the leading altcoin transitions to a proof-of-stake mechanism. New research from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock reveals what to expect from the leading smart contract platform’s upcoming merge. “Ethereum will be...
dailyhodl.com

Guarda Staking Platform – Stake and Earn Up to 20%

Guarda Wallet announced the launch of its staking platform. The platform allows users to earn rewards for participating in the network and securing it. This is a significant development for Guarda, as it looks to provide more value to its users and grow its ecosystem. More information on the staking...
dailyhodl.com

Coin Bureau Host Predicts Major Growth for Crypto Sector, Names One Altcoin To Watch

The host of popular YouTube crypto channel Coin Bureau is naming an “interesting” blockchain gaming platform that he says he’s got on his radar. In a new video update, the pseudonymous analyst known as Guy says that the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem Gala (GALA) saw a significant decline as a result of the bear market, but the platform remains one of the most promising projects in the space.
dailyhodl.com

Open Source Nonprofit Linux Foundation Announces Intent To Form Initiative Supporting Digital Wallet Development

Linux Foundation, the leading consortium promoting open source technology, is launching a collaborative project that will support the interoperability of digital wallets. In a new statement, the non-profit organization announces its intention to form the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), an initiative that will engage leading companies and organizations to develop a software that anyone can use to build interoperable, secure and privacy-protecting digital wallets.
