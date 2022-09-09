Joseph Noteboom has strained MCL, is listed as day-to-day

Joseph Noteboom had a forgettable performance in Thursday night’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills. After having to try to keep Von Miller off of Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay shared that Noteboom strained his MCL on Thursday night and is day-to-day.

Noteboom didn’t miss a single offensive snap in the loss to the Bills despite visibly being in pain when he suffered the knee injury. The knee injury occurred in the second half of the game, causing him to have a noticeable limp to finish the contest.

While the Rams are considering Noteboom to be day-to-day, the team expects him to be ready for next week’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. If the TCU product is unable to show enough progress in his recovery, AJ Jackson would be in line to replace him in Week 2.

Besides Noteboom, Brian Allen also sustained an injury on Thursday night, though, he’ll miss a minimum of two weeks after undergoing a knee procedure. The offensive line of the Rams mightily struggled in the loss to the Bills and it’s evident that they won’t be close to one-hundred percent healthy in Week 2 versus the Falcons.