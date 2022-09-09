Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Madisonville Police Department looking to hire school resource officer
Authorities in Madisonville, Kentucky, are looking to hire a school resource officer. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department said Tuesday that they were looking for a qualified applicant to fill the position. According to MPD, anyone looking to take on the job should be a retired police officer that's in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for stolen motorcycle and handgun in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating after a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun were stolen in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says a man went outside to go on his lunch break Tuesday, only to discover that his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from the 200 block of Clark Street.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police arrest Hickman County man for threat against school staff
CLINTON, KY — A Hickman County man has been arrested by Kentucky State Police after making a violent threat against staff at Hickman County High School. KSP says 20-year-old Buster Thomas, of Clinton, was arrested Tuesday evening. The KSP Electronic Crimes Branch was given information via Facebook that had flagged a post relating to a possible criminal threat of violence against staff at Hickman County High School.
wpsdlocal6.com
Superway owner, employee charged in connection to EBT scheme, police say
PADUCAH, KY — Two Paducah men have been charged in relation to an Electronic Benefit Transfer scheme after a lengthy investigation, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, 55-year-old Majed Almanha and 31-year-old Yazan Alajous were purchasing EBT cards from individuals for half of their worth. Then, Almanha used the total amount of the cards to purchase over $27,000 of merchandise to sell in his Superway stores.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
kbsi23.com
Calvert City woman facing charges after crystal meth found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Calvert City woman faces several charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal meth during a traffic stop. Julie A. Driver, 44, faces charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify DOT of address change, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree > or = 2gs (methamphetamine).
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman
A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
KFVS12
Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
westkentuckystar.com
Two drug arrests in Graves while serving warrant
Graves County authorities arrested two on drug charges while serving a warrant on a probation violation. Sheriff's deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and officers from Kentucky Probation and Parole went to a home in the Dublin area to serve an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Stevie Harpole for a felony probation violation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Paducah and McCracken County Commissioner Zana Renfro dies at age 61
PADUCAH — Former Paducah City Commission member and former McCracken County Fiscal Court member Zana Renfro has died at the age of 61. Renfro died Saturday at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, according to an obituary published by Milner and Orr Funeral Home. For nearly 12 years,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crisis center stretching resources to help amid domestic violence surge
PADUCAH — Since the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence cases have been rising at an alarming rate. In Kentucky, 45% of women experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime. For men, that's 35%. As numbers remain high, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
westkentuckystar.com
Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance
A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop ends in drug charges in McCracken County
A traffic stop in McCracken County ended in a drug arrest on Sunday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Oaks Road near Lydon Road. The vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Roy W. Hayes of Grand Rivers, KY. Hayes was allegedly in possession a...
kbsi23.com
Man accused of hitting someone with baseball bat arrested after foot chase in Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Golconda man faces charges after police say he hit someone with a metal baseball bat and stole $10 and a flashlight. Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, of Golconda faces aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/eluding police charges. Metropolis police...
KFVS12
New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Alleged Attempted Assault With A “Molotov Cocktail”
Troopers with the Kentucky State Police arrested a 19-year-old from Murray after they say he threw a Molotov cocktail student from Murray State University. According to police, at around 9:30 AM on Saturday, a man approached a group of girls who were near a housing complex on campus. According to witnesses, the man produced a Molotov cocktail-style explosive before throwing it at the group. None of the girls were injured and the man is said to have sustained burns to his hands before fleeing the scene in a car.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man arrested after shots fired near Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police investigated a report of shots fired on Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired at 4:12 p.m. This is near Arena Park where the SEMO District Fair is underway.
illinois.edu
Abuse and arrests linked to Southern IL Mental Health Center
The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, located on the outskirts of the small town of Anna, Illinois, is a 270-bed facility that serves Illinoisans with a range of intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, and sometimes a combination of disorders. ProPublica, Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises Midwest co-published...
wpsdlocal6.com
Troopers honored for life-saving response after deadly December 10 tornado
MAYFEILD, KY — The Kentucky State Police held their annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington this month, and several local troopers were honored for their bravery during the devastating December 10 tornado. According to a Monday release, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency's troopers for going above...
