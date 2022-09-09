Troopers with the Kentucky State Police arrested a 19-year-old from Murray after they say he threw a Molotov cocktail student from Murray State University. According to police, at around 9:30 AM on Saturday, a man approached a group of girls who were near a housing complex on campus. According to witnesses, the man produced a Molotov cocktail-style explosive before throwing it at the group. None of the girls were injured and the man is said to have sustained burns to his hands before fleeing the scene in a car.

MURRAY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO