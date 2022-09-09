ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Allen to undergo knee procedure, expected to miss 2-4 weeks

By Skyler Carlin
 4 days ago
The offensive line of the Los Angeles Rams took a beating in Thursday’s season opener versus the Buffalo Bills, allowing seven sacks. To make matters worse, Sean McVay revealed on Friday that Brian Allen will undergo a knee procedure and he’s expected to miss two-to-four weeks.

Allen was on the field for all 67 offensive snaps for the Rams in Thursday’s lopsided loss. It remains to be seen when the former fourth-round pick sustained the knee injury, but it’s serious enough to keep him sidelined for up to a month.

At a minimum, Allen will miss next week’s game versus the Atlanta Falcons and a Week 3 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

With Allen recovering from the knee procedure, Coleman Shelton will move over to the center spot while Tremayne Anchrum slides in at right guard. Shelton played in one-hundred percent of the offensive snaps at right guard in the season opener in just his third career start in the NFL.

The good news is that Shelton has experience at the center position and Anchrum received a ton of praise from McVay for his efforts in the preseason. The bad news is that it’s not ideal for the Rams to be forced to shake up their offensive line unit just one game into the season.

#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Buffalo Bills#The Atlanta Falcons#The Arizona Cardinals
